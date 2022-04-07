Weather creates schedule changes

Due to the cold and unfavorable weather, various Thursday events in the nonpareil coverage area have been postponed or canceled.

Listed below are all the events affected by this along with the status of each event.

Golf

Lewis Central vs Clarinda girls duel at Fox Run, postponed to May 2.

Underwood boys and girls at Audubon postponed (date TBD)

Glenwood girls vs Treynor, postponed to April 8

Soccer

Abraham Lincoln vs Glenwood girls, postponed (date TBD)

Glenwood vs Thomas Jefferson boys, postponed to April 25

Lewis Central vs Abraham Lincoln, postponed to May 5

Treynor at Sioux City West girls, postponed to April 11

Treynor vs Conestoga (NE), postponed (date TBD)

Tri-Center vs Atlantic girls, canceled

Tri-Center vs Atlantic boy, postponed to April 11

Tennis

Abraham Lincoln girls vs Shenandoah, postponed to April 14

Abraham Lincoln boy at Shenandoah, postponed (date TBD)

Lewis Central girls at Kuemper Catholic, postponed to May 2

Lewis Central boy vs Kuemper Catholic, postponed to May 6

Track

Harlan Koos Relays, AL, LC, TJ girls, postponed to April 12

St. Albert and Glenwood Girls at Red Oak, canceled

Glenwood, Treynor, Underwood Boys at Missouri Valley, canceled

AHSTW Invite, boys and girls, AHSTW, Riverside, Underwood, ISD, canceled