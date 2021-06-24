Wednesday Recap: Lynx softball fall to Cyclones after battling injuries

Harlan (20-8) 12, Abraham Lincoln (12-11) 1- The Abraham Lincoln softball team fell to a talented Harlan squad on Wednesday night.
An injury-plagued Lynx team only got one hit against the Cyclones at JJ Jensen park. After a rough week where some players have sat out due to injuries or other occurrences, Lynx coach Ryan Koch is proud of how the team fought despite all the adversity and changes they’ve gone through.
“We’re very proud of them for stepping up,” Koch said. “We had a lot of kids stepping into new positions to make things work. That includes some girls coming off the bench coming in and giving the best effort they can. We’re just really, really proud of this group of girls. We’re going to battle through these injuries.”
The Lynx look to rebound from this defeat as they head to Sioux City to play Sioux City Heelan on Saturday in a conference doubleheader with game one starting at 2 p.m. and game two at 4 p.m.
Riverside (15-11) 13, East Mills (0-18) 8- Riverside softball used a five-run first inning and a dozen hits to defeat the Wolverines on Wednesday night.
Junior Morgan Heiny led the Bulldogs with four hits in this game and eighth-grader Ayla Richardson got the win in the circle for the Bulldogs after pitching six innings.
Tri-Center (17-1) 14, Treynor (11-6) 2- Tri-Center baseball rolled on to its 11th straight victory after defeating Treynor for the second time in six days.
The Trojans plated 10 runs in the bottom half of the first inning to take early command. The Cardinals scored a run in the top of the third, but T.C. answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Trojans just allowed one more run in the game to eventually close the game in five innings.
Junior Justice Weers led the Trojans with three hits including a home run. Seniors Trent Kozeal, Brett McGee, and Ethan Alfers all had two hits as well.
Senior Leyton Nelson got the win on the mound for Tri-Center after pitching all five innings. Nelson struck out seven batters and surrendered three hits to the Cardinals.
Sophomore Mason Yochum, junior Brady Coffman, and freshman Charlie Schrage all had a hit for Treynor.
Underwood 17, Shenandoah 7- After falling behind 4-0 at the end of the first inning, Class 2A No. 8 Underwood baseball responded with 10 runs in the top of the second. While the Mustangs plated another run, the Eagles got that run back in the third and then scored four runs in the top of the fourth to run away from Shenandoah.
Junior Clayton Luett led Underwood with three hits and had three RBIs. Senior Coby Fink and freshman Josh Ravlin each added two hits for the Eagles. Senior Blake Hall notably led the Eagles with four RBIs to go with his one hit.