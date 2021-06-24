Wednesday Recap: Lynx softball fall to Cyclones after battling injuries

Tri-Center (17-1) 14, Treynor (11-6) 2- Tri-Center baseball rolled on to its 11th straight victory after defeating Treynor for the second time in six days.

The Trojans plated 10 runs in the bottom half of the first inning to take early command. The Cardinals scored a run in the top of the third, but T.C. answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning. The Trojans just allowed one more run in the game to eventually close the game in five innings.

Junior Justice Weers led the Trojans with three hits including a home run. Seniors Trent Kozeal, Brett McGee, and Ethan Alfers all had two hits as well.

Senior Leyton Nelson got the win on the mound for Tri-Center after pitching all five innings. Nelson struck out seven batters and surrendered three hits to the Cardinals.

Sophomore Mason Yochum, junior Brady Coffman, and freshman Charlie Schrage all had a hit for Treynor.

Underwood 17, Shenandoah 7- After falling behind 4-0 at the end of the first inning, Class 2A No. 8 Underwood baseball responded with 10 runs in the top of the second. While the Mustangs plated another run, the Eagles got that run back in the third and then scored four runs in the top of the fourth to run away from Shenandoah.