Wednesday Scoreboard
Wednesday Scoreboard

SOFTBALL

Lewis Central 8, Abraham Lincoln 7

St. Albert 8, Fremont Mills 1

Underwood 12, Riverside 1

BASEBALL

St. Albert 19, Fremont-Mills 0

Treynor 19, Audubon 5

Dragons hand Titans first loss
Baseball

Dragons hand Titans first loss

The No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A took advantage of four unearned runs to pull away and put away Class 4A No. 10 Lewis Central 7-0, handing th…

Saintes split with Tigers
Sports News

Saintes split with Tigers

  • Updated

St. Albert softball 10-run ruled an opponent for the first time this year with a 12-2 win over Red Oak at home on Monday but lost 7-6 in game …

Falcons win sixth straight
Sports News

Falcons win sixth straight

Class 1A No. 6 St. Albert baseball won its sixth straight game on Wednesday, defeating Fremont-Mills 19-0 on the road. The Falcons threw a com…

