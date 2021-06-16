Wednesday Scoreboard

SOFTBALL
Lewis Central 8, Abraham Lincoln 7
St. Albert 8, Fremont Mills 1
Underwood 12, Riverside 1
BASEBALL
St. Albert 19, Fremont-Mills 0
Treynor 19, Audubon 5
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
SOFTBALL
Lewis Central 8, Abraham Lincoln 7
St. Albert 8, Fremont Mills 1
Underwood 12, Riverside 1
BASEBALL
St. Albert 19, Fremont-Mills 0
Treynor 19, Audubon 5
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Class 4A No. 10 Lewis Central baseball earned perhaps the biggest win of its 11-0 start by knocking off Class 4A No. 3 Urbandale 12-2 Friday n…
The No. 1 ranked team in Class 4A took advantage of four unearned runs to pull away and put away Class 4A No. 10 Lewis Central 7-0, handing th…
Abraham Lincoln softball fought off a late rally by Lewis Central in Wednesday's home game to win 8-7.
Avoca — For the first time in over a decade, the AHSTW Lady Vikes have swept the regular-season games against Treynor after winning Tuesday’s …
Lewis Central softball suffered a pair of heartbreakers during Tuesday's road doubleheader at Carroll Kuemper.
St. Albert softball 10-run ruled an opponent for the first time this year with a 12-2 win over Red Oak at home on Monday but lost 7-6 in game …
St. Albert softball battled with 3A No. 7 Atlantic for nearly six innings on the road on Tuesday but gave up five runs in the bottom of the si…
Class 1A No. 6 St. Albert baseball won its sixth straight game on Wednesday, defeating Fremont-Mills 19-0 on the road. The Falcons threw a com…
Omaha, home to the College World Series, will soon be home to the entire state high school baseball tournament.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.