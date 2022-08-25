Week 1 Prep Football Fix

Who: Thomas Jefferson vs Abraham Lincoln

Last week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Sioux City North 46-20

Records: Thomas Jefferson is 0-1, Abraham Lincoln is 0-0

Where: Gale Wickersham Stadium

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

The Word: The battle of the dead presidents is back for another chapter and is looking to be an intriguing one at that.

The Culjat era at T.J. opened with a loss to the Wolverines, but that doesn’t exactly spell doom and gloom for the Yellow Jackets. Culjat’s teams in the past have been known to show the most improvement between the first and second games. Obviously, that was back at St. Albert, but now it’s time to see what the Yellow Jackets have learned after their week zero test.

“I look back even between our scrimmage and this first game and we definitely got better in between that time span,” Culjat said. “We hung in there during the first half after getting down two touchdowns, but the guys didn’t fold. In the second half, I think our tackling suffered a little, but we’ve been working on that and we’re hoping to take another step forward this week.”

Culjat went on to speak about being involved in the A.L. vs T.J. rivalry for the first time since 2005 when he was a coach on a Lynx team back during Coach Wolfe’s senior year at A.L.

“It’s the first time in a while where I get to be a part of the T.J. and A.L. rivalry," Culjat said. “Every year it’s an exciting thing and it’s unique to Council Bluffs. You got two city schools that have been competing against each other for so long, and it’s a big deal to the players and fans and this year is no different.”

The Lynx on the other hand also find themselves in an interesting position, they have seen the film of the Yellow Jacket's game against the Wolverines, and while that helps them scout and plan, it doesn’t erase the fact that T.J. has a game under its belt while the Lynx are taking on their first test. Whether that game was a loss or not Wolfe and the Lynx are not going to take that lightly.

“We’re excited to take the field this Friday,” Lynx coach John Wolfe said. “It’s a very unique situation for us though. Obviously, Coach Culjat has been around town for a while, and not only that, but they got to play a week zero game so for them, it’s like week two while we’re still on week one. So there are definitely some question marks, but we’re still really excited to take the field and see ourselves go into action.

“Week one games are always kind of odd. But we feel as a coaching staff, we have a game plan that can be successful against them, and we’re excited to execute the plan.”

The Lynx feel good about what they have. Though a new quarterback will be behind center, Wolfe especially likes the backfield this team will have and will look to use that against the Yellow Jackets who at times had trouble defending the Wolverines.

“Offensively, I think we have a lot of weapons to distribute the football to, Wolfe said. “I don’t like saying it’s a committee, but it kind of is. We have a large number of kids on the offensive side of the ball we got to give touches to and really spread it around and I think our depth and age can work well for us in this game. Of course, we’ll also need the defense to step up, play well, and quickly get the ball back for us, play stout, and minimize their opportunities.”

That said the Yellow Jacket defense did show a handful of good moments as well. The defense knows some tweaks need to be made before taking on what should be a strong Lynx rush attack.

“You always worry about an athletic quarterback, and West had a very athletic quarterback,” Culjat said. “Now we’re up against an A.L. team that has two athletic quarterbacks. Just watching them on film a bit, both of those kids can play really well and they both bring up different challenges for us. They’re big up front and well-coached. We’ll need to be very assignment sharp, and after last week we definitely need to tackle much better in the open field to make stops.”

The Lynx have won the last three meetings. The Yellow Jackets' last victory over the Lynx came in 2018 when T.J. beat A.L. 42-21.

Who: St. Albert vs Treynor

Last Year: St. Albert was 1-7, Treynor was 6-3.

Records: Both teams are 0-0

Where: Al Leber Field

When: Friday at 7 p.m.

The Word: It’s a new year for the Falcons and it's a much more experienced team this time. Last year’s 1-7 record was something no one at St. Albert, in Council Bluffs, or Iowa high school football expected.

Needless to say, the Falcons want to leave that all behind and get back to their winning ways. With a fine mixture of youth and experience this year, Falcons coach Jake Driver believes this team can do just that.

“We’re excited to be able to play again at Al Leber Field,” Driver said. “We get to start the year at home and represent the green and gold the right way and have a lot of guys returning to some spots and we got some guys that we’re very excited about. Overall we’re very excited to be able to play football again.

“We have a goal every year and that's to make the playoffs. Obviously, we didn’t obtain that last year. We’re looking to move on from last season, and every year is a new year, and we are ready to see what this year entails for us. ”

Treynor also returns a good mixture of youth and experience themselves. Like St. Albert returns their quarterback and a few other skill positions which have the Cardinals faithful excited about trying to make another run to the playoffs.

The Falcons have to same aspirations, and with plenty of familiar faces returning to both squads, Driver and the Falcons have a good idea of what the Cardinals want to do.

“We want to control the ball and thus control the clock,” Driver said. “We need to play fundamentally sound defense and special teams, and if we do, I think it gives us a chance to get the win.”

Treynor has won three of the last four meetings, but St. Albert has won seven of the past 10 meetings.