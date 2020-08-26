Week 1 Prep Football Fix

St. Albert at Lewis Central
2019 record: St. Albert 5-4, Lewis Central 10-2
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Lewis Central High School
The word: When the IHSAA released football schedules in late March, this matchup was not included. That changed months later when on July 24, a revised scheduling plan was released due to COVID-19.
The revised plan took into consideration flexibility for school return concerns, geography, postseason qualifying, transportation and possible COVID-19 cases as rationale for changing previously announced varsity football schedules. It also cut the regular season down from nine games to a possible seven.
That’s when Lewis Central head coach Justin Kammrad and first-year St. Albert head coach Jake Driver discussed the idea of an opening-night, intra-city showdown under the lights.
“We’re just extremely grateful and thankful that (St. Albert) agreed to play us,” Kammrad said. “There weren’t any other options for us. Many other schools we reached out to didn’t want to play for one reason or another. As far as what they’re going to do, we have no clue because of the complete overhaul of their coaching staff.”
Driver, a St. Albert grad, takes over the Falcons after 13 years with the program as a position coach and defensive coordinator.
“This is a position that’s a dream come true for me,” Driver said. “I had great coaches growing up when I played (at St. Albert) and have always wanted to give back to the St. Albert community.”
Both teams are in similar situations under center with the graduation of a pair of senior signal callers.
The Falcons look to replace Lance Wright, while Lewis Central looks to fill the void left by Bret Kobes. Both coaches said there was an open competition, which was ongoing. We’ll know for sure who gets the nod on Friday.
One player to keep an eye on is senior tight end/receiver Thomas Fidone. Last season, the consensus four-star prospect, ESPN 300 member and Adidas All-American had 39 receptions for 576 yards and seven touchdowns.
Denison-Schleswig at Abraham Lincoln
2019 record: Denison-Schleswig 5-4, Abraham Lincoln 3-6
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Wickersham Stadium
The Word: Can Abraham Lincoln keep its momentum going? Granted, teams change from year to year, and new personnel will inevitably be in place, but the Lynx closed the 2019 season as winners of two in a row after a 1-6 start.
A.L. coach John Wolfe is hoping his squad will be able to maintain the positive play Friday at Wickersham against a Denison-Schleswig team that earned a 56-28 victory over the Lynx last year after the teams entered halftime tied at 21.
Wolfe liked what he saw in the Lynx’s preseason scrimmage against Glenwood, and he’s hoping it translates into good results in the rematch with Denison.
“It was incredibly helpful,” said Wolfe of the scrimmage. “We saw some really good things, and we saw some things that we need to fix. That’s why we do that. I really think those scrimmages are huge for shaking out the nerves and not seeing the things you typically see with yourself. We’re excited. That was good for us, and we’re going to be ready to play Week 1.”
Wolfe indicated he’s been impressed with the offseason strides taken by senior quarterback Lennx Brown, who last season threw for 913 yards, rushed for 323 and accounted for 11 total touchdowns.
Wolfe is excited to see how his team performs but also acknowledged many unknowns in the first game of the season.
“Week 1s are so weird because you just don’t know if what they’re doing is going to be different or not,” Wolfe said. “They graduated their starting quarterback, running back, tight end and a few linemen. We feel good about that. We’re trying to see what they did last year and what will be consistent with what they do this year. You just make your best estimated guess. We played with them for a half last year; we’ve got to make sure we play with them for a full game this year.”
Thomas Jefferson at Glenwood
2019 record: Thomas Jefferson 3-6, Glenwood 7-3
When: 7 p.m. Friday at Glenwood
The Word: Like Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson learned the benefits of a preseason scrimmage. The Yellow Jackets had an intrasquad clash and learned a lot about themselves before hitting the road Friday for Glenwood.
“It was good that both groups got challenged and both groups had to push,” T.J. coach Brant Anderson said. “When you’re in that situation, you want to see some things and find out what you’re not good at. You want to make sure the team across from you can expose you a little bit, and by having two equal teams, it exposes a few things on both sides of the ball that we can expose this week.”
Anderson expects a nice stride to be taken by junior quarterback Austin Schubert. He threw for 966 yards and nine scores as a sophomore. Along the way, he earned the respect of his teammates as a producer and leader.
He’ll be challenged by a Glenwood team that qualified for the Class 3-A playoffs in 2019.
“Spreading the ball around to different peoples’ hands until we find out we’ve got different people that can make some plays or until we find out who can emerge as a workhorse, we’re not opposed to going to that type of philosophy,” Anderson said. “I don’t know that we have that kid right now. I don’t know if we have that kid from a durability standpoint and a size and power standpoint like we’ve had the last few years. Is that our best plan to put it on one kid’s back as opposed to trying to get the ball spread around? I think our best feature is to get the ball in different peoples’ hands and force the defense to defend across the field.”
