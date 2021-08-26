Week 1 Prep Football Fix

Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson

When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday at Gale Wickersham Arena

2018 records: Abraham Lincoln 5-3, Thomas Jefferson 2-6

The Word: Abraham Lincoln moves up to 5A this season, while Thomas Jefferson stays at 4A. Both teams are looking to improve from last season, starting with tonight’s rivalry game. The Lynx graduated a handful of standout seniors, including a starting quarterback and running back, but Wolfe said Abraham Lincoln seems to have found solid replacements for these spots. Senior Eli Lusajo will take over under center and Mikaele Hayes will replace his brother TJ at the running back position.

Thomas Jefferson football left last season with a bad taste in its mouth after only winning two games, but head coach Brant Anderson said the team is using that feeling as motivation headed into next year. Senior Austin Schubert will be under center for Thomas Jefferson. He will be a three-year starter.

Junior Devon Bovee was the leading rusher from a year ago and senior Reese Schlotfeld will also be a key in the rushing game. Abraham Lincoln is 11-3 against Thomas Jefferson since 2008 and has one the last two meetings. The Lynx won last year’s game 56-13.