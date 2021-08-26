Week 1 Prep Football Fix

Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday at Gale Wickersham Arena
2018 records: Abraham Lincoln 5-3, Thomas Jefferson 2-6
The Word: Abraham Lincoln moves up to 5A this season, while Thomas Jefferson stays at 4A. Both teams are looking to improve from last season, starting with tonight’s rivalry game. The Lynx graduated a handful of standout seniors, including a starting quarterback and running back, but Wolfe said Abraham Lincoln seems to have found solid replacements for these spots. Senior Eli Lusajo will take over under center and Mikaele Hayes will replace his brother TJ at the running back position.
Thomas Jefferson football left last season with a bad taste in its mouth after only winning two games, but head coach Brant Anderson said the team is using that feeling as motivation headed into next year. Senior Austin Schubert will be under center for Thomas Jefferson. He will be a three-year starter.
Junior Devon Bovee was the leading rusher from a year ago and senior Reese Schlotfeld will also be a key in the rushing game. Abraham Lincoln is 11-3 against Thomas Jefferson since 2008 and has one the last two meetings. The Lynx won last year’s game 56-13.
St. Albert vs. Treynor
When/Where: 7 p.m. Friday at Treynor High School
2018 records: St. Albert 8-4, Treynor, 5-4
The Word: St. Albert made it all the way to Cedar Falls for the state playoff semifinals last year and has its eyes set on a postseason run once again. The Falcons aren’t letting that goal distract them from Friday’s matchup against Treynor. Some key names the Falcons are looking at this year are Keaton Barnes, Camren Mardesen, A.J. Scott and William Cihacek. Newer faces include Nate Kay, Leo Salas, John Helton, David Helton and Sam Gubbels.
Treynor has pieces it must replace, but like St. Albert returns key starters at many positions. St. Albert is 7-2 against Treynor since 2010, but has lost two of the last three meetings, including the meeting, in 2019. Treynor won that game 42-14.
Lewis Central vs. Harlan
When/Where: Friday 7 p.m. at Harlan Merrill Field
2018 records: Lewis Central 8-2, Harlan 11-1
The Word: Friday’s game will pit one of the top 3A teams in the state in Harlan against one of the top teams in 4A, Lewis Central. This game is a rematch from last year’s 3A quarterfinals. Harlan won that contest 21-14 en route to making the 3A state title game.
Lewis Central loses some top players, like Nebraska freshman Thomas Fidone, but brings back players, including defensive and offensive lineman Hunter Deyo, who recently committed to play at Iowa State. Harlan is 12-5 against Lewis Central since 2006 and have won the last three encounters, including two last year. L.C. won four straight from 2016-2018.
— Peter Huguenin