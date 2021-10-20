Week 9 football fix

"It would be big and the seniors deserve to go out with a win," T.J. head coach Brant Anderson said. "Nobody wants to end their senior year with no wins. Getting this win at the end would be important for them.

"We also talked to the underclassmen about trying to generate some momentum for next season. You end the season with a win it feels a lot better from a mentality standpoint."

The Husky offense has only scored 23 points all season long. In addition, the Huskies have surrendered at least 42 points to their opponents in all but two games this season. Seeing those numbers, the Yellow Jackets like their chances to move the ball on the Huskies while also creating another long night for the Husky offense.

"We played them a few years ago so we have a pretty good idea of who they are and what they do. ... We were always a couple of the smaller schools back when 4A was the largest class. They have some talented kids. They're kind of in the same boat as we are.

"They don't have high numbers. Some depth would really go a long way to help them out just like it would help us out. We both have some talented individuals that can make plays and do some things. It's just going to be a matter of a team wanting to go out and execute well. The team that's going to make the least amount of mistakes and really first of all not beat themselves and second of all take advantage of some opportunities."