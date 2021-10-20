Week 9 football fix

Abraham Lincoln vs Sioux City North
Records: Abraham Lincoln 4-4, Sioux City North 5-3
Last Week: Abraham Lincoln defeated Des Moines East 37-7, Sioux City North defeated Sioux City West 27-6
When: 7 p.m. at Wickersham Stadium
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: The Lynx snapped a three-game skid last week by stomping the Scarlets at the Wick last week. This week they look to end the season with a win and a winning record by potentially playing spoiler for the Star’s playoff hopes.
“Our kids are excited,” Lynx coach John Wolfe said. “North will be a tough opponent. Looking at them statistically, their defense has been really good for them and I feel like the offense has been our strength so it makes for an interesting game.
“Their defense overall is really base, but it’s still an aggressive defense and they mix up their coverages well. They’re solid, they present some challenges for us and hopefully, the kids are up for the task.”
The Stars, similar to the Lynx, like to keep their offense on the ground. The Stars exchange handoffs to sometimes up to four different players per game three of the four guys are averaging about four yards per carry. The passing game hasn’t always been stellar for the Stars though as junior quarterback Carson Strohbeen has completed only 49.6% of his passes this season.
The Lynx defense will look to make SC North throw the ball more than they want to create problems for the Stars.
“We hope to carry on the success we had last week,” Wolfe said. “Our kids played hard, aggressive and fast and if they can do that again this Friday, I think the cards will fall in our favor.”
Lewis Central vs Winterset
Records: Lewis Central 6-2, Winterset 7-1
Last Week: Lewis Central defeated Dallas-Center Grimes 42-10, Winterset defeated Des Moines Hoover 53-0
When: 7 p.m. at Winterset High School
Rankings: Lewis Central is No. 6 in 4A, Winterset is No. 5 in 4A
The Word: The winner takes the district title and earns a home playoff game. This game makes it feel like the playoffs came one week early.
“I couldn’t expect more at this point of the year in week nine,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “We’re very fortunate to be in this position. A lot of hard work has gone into this and there’s been a lot of ups and downs early on this season, but our guys have really bought into what we’ve been trying to coach and teach them. They know there’s a lot on the line here, but just like every other week, we’re just trying to end the week 1-0. If we do that everything else takes care of itself.”
Winterset has a strong running attack. The Husky’s senior running back Dawson Forgy is averaging over 11 yards per carry and has run just under 1,500 yards thus far this year. While this team may not put the ball in the air too much, senior quarterback Caden Kleemeier has produced solid numbers. Completing over 65% of his passes. Still, the Titan's defense believes those numbers won’t be as great if they force more passes than what the Huskies are used to.
“Our point of emphasis is to play disciplined and good assignment football,” Kammrad said. “We have to be consistent for four quarters and give ourselves to the team and rally around each other for all four quarters. Our main things have just been about being consistent and playing for each other and just doing the little things right for four quarters.”
Thomas Jefferson vs Des Moines Hoover
Records: Thomas Jefferson 0-8, Des Moines Hoover 1-7
Last Week: Thomas Jefferson lost to Glenwood 55-21, Des Moines Hoover lost to Winterset 53-0
When: 7 p.m. at Des Moines Hoover High School
Rankings: Neither team is ranked
The Word: Neither team has had the season they wanted, but now both teams see an opportunity to end this season with a win and head into the offseason on a positive note.
"It would be big and the seniors deserve to go out with a win," T.J. head coach Brant Anderson said. "Nobody wants to end their senior year with no wins. Getting this win at the end would be important for them.
"We also talked to the underclassmen about trying to generate some momentum for next season. You end the season with a win it feels a lot better from a mentality standpoint."
The Husky offense has only scored 23 points all season long. In addition, the Huskies have surrendered at least 42 points to their opponents in all but two games this season. Seeing those numbers, the Yellow Jackets like their chances to move the ball on the Huskies while also creating another long night for the Husky offense.
"We played them a few years ago so we have a pretty good idea of who they are and what they do. ... We were always a couple of the smaller schools back when 4A was the largest class. They have some talented kids. They're kind of in the same boat as we are.
"They don't have high numbers. Some depth would really go a long way to help them out just like it would help us out. We both have some talented individuals that can make plays and do some things. It's just going to be a matter of a team wanting to go out and execute well. The team that's going to make the least amount of mistakes and really first of all not beat themselves and second of all take advantage of some opportunities."