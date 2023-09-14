Abraham Lincoln hosts Thomas Jefferson in a Battle of the Bluffs, while AHSTW and Underwood face off in a 1A ranked matchup.

Who: Abraham Lincoln vs. Thomas Jefferson

Records: Both teams are 2-1

Last Week: Abraham Lincoln beat Des Moines East 40-20, Thomas Jefferson beat Storm Lake 26-24

Where: Gale Wickersham Stadium

When: 7 p.m.

The Word: Well, well, well, this is a new look, and I love how it looks. Both teams coming in with some momentum, winning records, and with a first-year head coach that has their players giving their all for them over these past three weeks.

After Thomas Jefferson won their homecoming game last week, Abraham Lincoln will look to do the same against the Yellow Jackets, who have won their last two games. The Lynx have owned the series as of late, but are not taking their opponent lightly.

“This whole week is fun with homecoming and it being against TJ, but at the end of the day we’re there to win a game,” Lynx coach Peter Kilburg said. “This kind of setting is really great for the game of football in Council Bluffs. You look in the past, St. Albert was really good and had made it to the dome a lot. Lewis Central recently has been getting their spark, it’s great to see TJ and AL rightfully have these winning records and continue to push things in the right direction.”

The Yellow Jackets have not beaten the Lynx since 2018 and have only won twice over the last decade. The coaching staff at TJ has pointed it out and inspired the team as they prepare. After shutting out Omaha South and keeping Storm Lake’s passing attack in check, the Yellow Jackets will look to their defense to help lead the way to a third win.

“Our defense has stepped up and we did a great job containing Storm Lake’s passing attack,” Yellow Jackets coach Jeremiah Watters said. “We’re still young in some spots, but we had a lot of guys step up, and in games like that, and in this week that’s what you got to have. AL’s quarterback Higgins is a dude. He’s a next-level quarterback. He’s become a solid passer, but he’s great on his feet too. He’s a gritty and tough quarterback and is a big reason they’re 2-1 right now. They don’t have the biggest offensive line, but they are really tough. They got some talent on their sideline for sure.”

The Lynx, have taken note of the Jacket’s success over the past weeks. After a tough week two defeat at home, the Lynx have been itching to return home for another shot at winning in their hometown, but they need their offense to replicate their explosiveness from last week.

“They are really organized compared to some of their teams in the past and that’s impressed us,” Kilburg said. “We need to control the defensive ends. Their corners are fast and like to play aggressive, so if we can just get our blocks, we like some of our one-on-one matchups to where we can try to use their aggressiveness against them.”

The Yellow Jacket offense started strong last week but only put up six points in the second half last week. This week the Jackets look for, and need, a full four-quarter performance from the offense. If they can do that, the Yellow Jackets are confident in their ability to dictate the tempo.

“It’s going to be fun to go to war with them,” Watters said. “The biggest thing for us offensively is eliminating penalties. Last week we started off hot, and then some penalties fizzled out some of our drives and kept some points off the board. We have to clean that up and if that happens I think we can step up again.”

The winner will stand at 3-1 at the midway point of the season which may get folks wondering a bit more about their chances of a playoff appearance. Yes, there will still be plenty of work to do, but a 3-1 record would be a strong step forward.

Both sides believe they’re starting to build something and it’s a chance to see who has a step up with their new programs. Tuesday night’s volleyball game between these schools ended with both student sections chanting “See you Friday”. You can just feel the energy heading into this game. I dare to say this is the biggest Battle for the Bluffs game in years, decades even, and on Friday night the lights are going to shine a little brighter on this stage.

Who: Lewis Central at Bondurant Farrar

Rankings: Lewis Central is No. 3 in 4A, Bondurant-Farrar is No. 6 in 4A

Records: Both teams are 2-1

Last Week: Lewis Central beat ADM 38-31, Bondurant-Farrar beat Waverly-Shell Rock 55-7

Where: Blue Jay Stadium in Bondurant

When: 7 p.m.

The Word: Another week, another ranked opponent for the Titans, what else did you expect?

After a back-and-forth battle with previously 4A No. 2 ADM on the road, the Titans held on to score the final two touchdowns of the night to rebound from a heartbreaker at home. The win was huge for the Titans as they now look to wrap up non-district play on the road.

“Last week was a battle and I’m excited for our guys,” Titans coach Justin Kammrad said. “Last week was a testament to their resiliency and will to battle and play on. Now we head into our final district game that probably has a lot of bearings on the RPI for the postseason, but we never like making a game too big. We’re still working to fix our mistake and are working on ourselves, but they have a talented football team and we’ve never played them so there’s some unfamiliarity here, but like any other game we have to be ready to go.”

The Bluejays have done well to force turnovers and pressure the quarterback as they average over three sacks per game. Their offense has also been effective. With running back Titus Cram, who’s sporting offers from Iowa, Iowa St., Nebraska, Kansas, and Kansas St. among others. Slowing down the Bluejay’s prolific offense will be no easy task, but an important one.

“They’re a multi-dimensional team,” Kammrad said. “They have the ability to run the ball with different guys and Cram is an unbelievable football player, but then they can also throw the ball. They have some guys that are no strangers to playing in big games so defensively, we have to make sure we know where everyone is at and play assignment and gap sound while rallying to the football, and offensively, we have to continue to work on getting production out of our guys and continue our ability to run and pass the ball.”

If the last few weeks have been any indication for this one, fasten your seatbelts Titan folk, it’s going to be another wild ride.

Who: St. Albert at Kingsley-Pierson

Records: St. Albert is 1-2 Kingsley-Pierson is 2-1

Last Week: St. Albert lost to Underwood 45-0, Kingsley-Pierson beat Westwood 25-13

Where: Robert R. Bahl Memorial Field in Kingsley

When: 7 p.m.

The Word: For the second time this season the Falcons were unable to find the end zone in a loss to Underwood. Turn the page to this week, the Falcons take on a Kingsley-Pierson team that like their previous opponent poses a balanced offense.

“It helps to see that over the past few weeks from a strategic standpoint,” Falcons coach Donnie Woods said. “We’ve seen some of the best teams, that are multiple in what they do and when you start off against the top-tier teams, I believe it helps you down the road. Their offense runs through Beau Goodwin, he throws it well and runs the ball well. He’s their kicker and punter as well. We have to stop him. Defensively they’re going to bring pressure and play cover zero for the majority of the night and you have to get off their press and make some things happen.”

Non-districts didn’t treat the Falcons well, but fortunately, week two’s win over West Monona gave St. Albert a head start in district play. The Falcons have a shot to improve to 2-0 in district play. After making some mistakes last week the Falcons look to see what they’ve learned as they progress into district play.

“It’s only a rough week if you don’t learn anything,” Woods said. “Moving forward I think we did learn some things about ourselves and I believe there’s better football ahead for us. This will be a tough game. KP has some big guys up front and some skill guys that are going to challenge us. We’ve had a great week of practice and we’re looking forward to this match-up.”

Heading out of town

1A No. 3 Underwood

at 1A No. 8 AHSTW at 7 p.m. in Avoca Two of Class 1A’s best going at it. Two offenses that have proved they can not only move the ball quickly, but they can score quickly too. Being conference opponents in almost any other sport, these teams are familiar with names and faces. Some of those names are AHSTW’s running back Luke Sternberg and quarterback Camden Soukup. Though Soukup leads the team with 339 yards on the ground, Sternberg adds another 315 through the first three games, hence why their rushing attack has been so potent.

Underwood not only has a solid running back duo, but has shown that with receivers like Mason Boothby and Josh Ravlin among others, this team has just as many home run threats in the passing game as they do the run, if not more. It’s all about which team is going to impose their style and tempo the best.

Denison-Schleswig at 4A No. 9 Glenwood at 7 p.m. at Glenwood Athletic ComplexThe Rams were handed their first defeat at Harlan after a walk-off field goal and quarterback Kayden Anderson was held to just 80 yards passing after throwing for 186, and 219 in the previous two weeks. As much as that one stung, there’s still plenty left on the table.

The Rams have won the last five meetings against the Monarchs. Offensively and defensive on paper these teams look mostly even. Neither offense turns the ball over and both defenses have the weapons to apply pressure to an offense’s backfield. This will be a good test for both squads.

IKM-Manning at Riverside at 7 p.m. in Oakland, Bulldog Athletic ComplexThe Bulldogs put up a great game against a top-10-ranked team last week, but they find themselves sitting 1-2. If a playoff berth is still going to be on the table, this is a game the Bulldogs need. The Bulldogs will need their defense to continue its turnover-producing ways and for running back Jaxon Gordon to run the ball well against an always sizable Wolves team. As Coach Darrell Frain said, “This is going to be a big boy game.”

Red Oak at 1A No. 7 Treynor at 7 p.m. in Treynor, Cardinal StadiumAfter a dandy of a game last week, where Treynor knocked off a then No. 5 ranked Clarinda team, the Cards remain at home for homecoming against a Red Oak team that’s coming off their first win. Some Treynor folks felt snubbed for not being in the top 10 earlier, now that they’ve earned a spot within those ranks, everyone will be gunning for them. The Cardinal’s offense has been great at finding multiple ways to move the ball, and at times has shown how explosive they can be.

Westwood at Tri-Center 7 p.m. in Neola,

Melvin B. Rodgers FieldAfter back-to-back weeks of playing currently ranked opponents, the Trojans trampled West Monona for their first win on the road and now return home for homecoming game against the Rebels, whose offense early on has been physical, but haven’t been getting too many points to show for it. It’s a battle of two 1-2 teams who have faced some quality competition early and looking to rise in the district standings to stay in the playoff race.