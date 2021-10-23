Week nine scoreboard; Cardinals, Trojans and Vikings fall in playoff

Ridge View 14 Treynor 0- After a scoreless first half, the Raptors scored in the third and fourth quarter to defeat the Cardinals in Treynor.

The Cardinals were held to just 125 yards of total offense as they were plagued by four turnovers. The Raptors had 211 yards rushing, leading that charge was Cade Harriman who ran for 100 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.

Kayden Diercks led the Cardinals with 49 yards rushing on 14 carries. Tom Schwartz had an interception for the Cardinals.

Treynor ends the season with a 6-3 record.

Ridge View (6-3) 0 0 7 7 -- 14

Treynor (6-3) 0 0 0 0 -- 0

Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 70 Tri-Center 54- Riding into the postseason on a three-game win streak, the Trojan's offense was clicking all night long.

However, the Trojan defense couldn’t find an answer to slow down the Hawks' offense as Tri-Center fell in a high-scoring thriller in Heartly.

Tri-Center ends the year with a 5-4 record.

Woodbury Central 46 AHSTW 12- The Wildcats shut out the Viking in the first half while scoring 26 first-half points to take early control in Moville.