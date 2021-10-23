Week nine scoreboard; Cardinals, Trojans and Vikings fall in playoffs

Ridge View 14 Treynor 0- After a scoreless first half, the Raptors scored in the third and fourth quarter to defeat the Cardinals in Treynor.
The Cardinals were held to just 125 yards of total offense as they were plagued by four turnovers. The Raptors had 211 yards rushing, leading that charge was Cade Harriman who ran for 100 yards on 21 carries and two touchdowns.
Kayden Diercks led the Cardinals with 49 yards rushing on 14 carries. Tom Schwartz had an interception for the Cardinals.
Treynor ends the season with a 6-3 record.
Ridge View (6-3) 0 0 7 7 -- 14
Treynor (6-3) 0 0 0 0 -- 0
Hartley-Melvin-Sanborn 70 Tri-Center 54- Riding into the postseason on a three-game win streak, the Trojan's offense was clicking all night long.
However, the Trojan defense couldn’t find an answer to slow down the Hawks' offense as Tri-Center fell in a high-scoring thriller in Heartly.
Tri-Center ends the year with a 5-4 record.
Woodbury Central 46 AHSTW 12- The Wildcats shut out the Viking in the first half while scoring 26 first-half points to take early control in Moville.
The Viking offense found a bit more success in the second half with two trips to the end zone, but the Wildcats offense kept scoring as well. Woodbury Central had 468 total yards of offense and the Wildcat offense had over 200 yards rushing and passing to keep the Viking defense on their heels.
The Vikings end their season with a 4-5 record.
AHSTW (4-5) 0 0 6 6 -- 12
Woodbury Central (8-1) 20 6 13 7 -- 46
Sioux City North 43 Abraham Lincoln 7-Abraham Lincoln football ended the season with a 43-7 home loss to Sioux City North on Friday after the North Stars scored the first 29 points of the game.
Sioux City scored seven in the first quarter, seven in the second, eight in the third and 21 in the fourth.
Abraham Lincoln's lone touchdown came in the fourth quarter on a 66-yard pass from junior Wade Brown to senior Tim McCarthy.
Abraham Lincoln ends the season with a 4-5 record.
Sioux City North (6-3) 7 7 8 21 -- 43
Abraham Lincoln (4-5) 0 0 0 7 -- 7
Check online later for a full story with stats and comments.
Sioux City North (6-3) 7 7 8 21 -- 43
Abraham Lincoln (4-5) 0 0 0 7 -- 7
Dallas Center-Grimes 28 Glenwood 14- A 22 point second quarter for the Mustangs created a hole that was too big to climb out of.
The Rams looked to rally back as they found the endzone twice in the second half but just didn’t do enough to complete the comeback.