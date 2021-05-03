Weekend Recap: Iowa Western and local high schools compete

It was a busy weekend for Council Bluffs sports teams with Iowa Western baseball and softball in action as well as local high school teams.

Thomas Jefferson girls tennis was in action on Friday in a quad at Sioux City North and lost to Sergeant Bluff-Luton and LeMars. The highlight of the with was when senior Chloe Alley won her singles match against LeMars 9-7 and won again in doubles with senior Audrey VanSolen 8-3.

Thomas Jefferson and Lewis Central boys track teams both competed at Red Oak on Friday.

Glenwood won the meet with 186 points, Red Oak finished second with 95, Lewis Central tied for fifth with Tri-Center at 43 points and T.J. took seventh with 35 points.

Andrew Smith of Underwood led the Rams with 21 points. He won the 1600-meter and 3200 with times of 4 minutes, 47.48 seconds, and 10:20.90 respectively.

Lewis Central was led by Chase Wallace who scored 12.75 points. Wallace won the 110 hurdles with a 16.52.

Juan Martinez led Thomas Jefferson with 11 points. He took second in the 800 with a 2:03.78.

Thomas Jefferson girls soccer traveled to the Urbandale Invite on Saturday but lost 6-0 to Waverly-Shell Rock.