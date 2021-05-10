Weekend soccer wrap: Titans and Jackets in weekend tournaments

Thomas Jefferson boys soccer didn’t find a victory at the Carroll Invite on Saturday but head coach Carlos Silva believes the team did build some momentum after scoring four goals.
The Yellow Jackets opened the tournament with a 9-2 loss against Stuart West Central Valley and ended with a 4-2 loss against the hosts, Carroll.
The four goals came from freshman forward Alejandro Martinez, junior forward Francisco Renteria and sophomore forward Logan Larsen who scored two.
Martinez and junior midfielder Brayan Molina both recorded assists.
“We got a couple goals again on both games which is definitely a positive,” Silva said. “Our season hasn’t brought too many goals for us yet. To be able to start finding the back of the net in these two games on Saturday was a positive that we were able to takeaway. We saw the kids working from the back going forward. We have to know how to be able to play out the back in order to be able to score. I think we’re slowly getting there.”
The first game against West Central Valley didn’t go exactly how Thomas Jefferson wanted.
The Wildcats scored four goals in the first half and five in the second. There was a weather delay partway through the first half that stalled the Jackets’ momentum adding to the difficult start.
The Yellow Jackets kept it close in the second game and trailed 2-1 at halftime. The Tigers scored two more in the second half while T.J. added one.
“Everybody wants to get that win in there to turn it around,” Silva said. “Unforanetly for whatever X, Y, X reason, we’ve had a couple factors keep us from having a full squad the whole season. Saturday was the closest I’ve had to a full team all season. It’s going to take all the right factors to get the whole team together and then to start making out what we worked on in practice to get that first win.
‘This being the first season, it’s more about laying the foundation of how we want to play and kind of the attitude to be able to go forward. As good as a win will come, we’re taking the positives.”
Titans win one
Lewis Central started the day off with a 4-0 loss to Iowa City West at the Bondurant-Farrar Invite but bounced back to defeat Newton 2-0.
Iowa City West took a 1-0 lead in the first game before allowing three goals in the first half.
“The first game against Iowa City West was a good test for us,” head coach James Driver said. “They’re in the top five in 3A right now. The score doesn’t really indicate how close the game was. They had a couple bounces go their way and had a couple good finishes. I liked my team’s effort and grit given the circumstances. ... They’re a good squad. We’re going to have to continue to improve and move forward.”
L.C. turned it around in the second game to win 2-0 after scoring one goal in each half.
Senior defender Vince Arculeo scored the first goal of the game when he scored on a free kick from around 40 yards out, placing the ball in the upper 90.
Junior Forward Colton Costello scored the insurance goal with just over six minutes left in the game after senior midfielder Evan Edwards was pulled down in the box.
“They’re a pretty good squad,” Driver said. “We had plenty of opportunities, plenty of chances. Their goalie did a really good job for them blocking a lot of our shots, making some big saves for them. It was just a battle of the elements again.”
Senior goalkeeper Kyle Gappa recorded 17 saves in both games.
Driver pointed to Costello, Gappa and junior forward Will Devine as key players over the weekend.
Coming into the end of the season, Driver added he wants his team to improve on is team communication which will be key as the regular season comes to a close.