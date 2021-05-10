Weekend soccer wrap: Titans and Jackets in weekend tournaments

The Yellow Jackets kept it close in the second game and trailed 2-1 at halftime. The Tigers scored two more in the second half while T.J. added one.

“Everybody wants to get that win in there to turn it around,” Silva said. “Unforanetly for whatever X, Y, X reason, we’ve had a couple factors keep us from having a full squad the whole season. Saturday was the closest I’ve had to a full team all season. It’s going to take all the right factors to get the whole team together and then to start making out what we worked on in practice to get that first win.

‘This being the first season, it’s more about laying the foundation of how we want to play and kind of the attitude to be able to go forward. As good as a win will come, we’re taking the positives.”

Titans win one

Lewis Central started the day off with a 4-0 loss to Iowa City West at the Bondurant-Farrar Invite but bounced back to defeat Newton 2-0.

Iowa City West took a 1-0 lead in the first game before allowing three goals in the first half.