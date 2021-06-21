Weekend softball/baseball wrap: Local teams compete in Saturday tournaments

Most of the city baseball and softball teams saw plenty of action on Saturday between the T.J. softball invite and Abraham Lincoln’s Battle of Council Bluffs Baseball Classic.
Softball
Abraham Lincoln 5, Thomas Jefferson 4: Abraham Lincoln junior Jessica Vernick drove in the go-ahead run in a back-and-forth battle. Vernick went 2 for 4 with one RBI.
T.J. scored the first run of the game in the bottom of the second, both teams scored two in the third, AL tied the team in the fourth, both squad added one in the fifth and Vernick’s RBI single came in the top of the sixth.
Abraham Lincoln freshman Tessa Clifton went 3 for 4 and junior Emma Oneal, sophomore Holly Hansen and sophomore Jazmyne Villalobos all recorded RBIs.
Thomas Jefferson senior Lilly Thompson went 2 for 4 at the plate and scored two runs and junior Jazlynn Sanders recorded a hit.
Abraham Lincoln 14, Lewis Central 5: Abraham Lincoln scored nine runs in the first inning and never looked back. Clifton went 3 for 3 from the plate with five RBIs.
Hansen went 2 for 4, freshman Kelsi Nelson went 1 for 3 with two RBIs and Vrenick drove in two more runs.
Lewis Central senior Taylor Elam, eighth grader Mahri Manz and senior Maddie Howard all drove in runs for the Titans.
Earlham 6, Abraham Lincoln 0: Earlham scored two in the first, one in the third and three in the fifth to earn the win.
Freshman Jayden Hargrave and Vrenick recorded the only two hits for the Lynx.
Lewis Central 4, Thomas Jefferson 2: Thomas Jefferson led 1-0 after three innings before Lewis Central scored a pair of runs in the fourth and fifth to take a 4-1 lead.
The Yellow Jackets attempted a late rally but only platted one run in the bottom of the fifth.
Lewis Central senior Hayley Bach went 2 for 3 including one triple and drove in a run.
Thomas Jefferson junior Shaeley Bose went 2 for 2 with one double and one RBI.
Lewis Central 4, St. Albert 1: Lewis Central and St. Albert were tied 1-1 after the first inning, but the Titans scored three in the bottom of the third to win.
Bach went 2 for 2 and Manz drove in two runs.
St. Albert freshman Alexis Narami went 1 for 2 and drove in a run.
Glenwood 7, Thomas Jefferson 5: Glenwood and Thomas Jefferson were tied at 1-1 after five innings when the Yellow Jackets scored two in the sixth to take the lead.
The lead didn’t last long as the Rams put up five in the bottom of the sixth and fought off a late rally from the Yellow Jackets.
T.J. scored two in the seventh.
Thomas Jefferson freshman Madeline Tierney went 2 for 3 and scored two runs. Junior Riah Davis also drove in one run.
Glenwood junior Madison Barrett went 3 for 3 with one RBI and senior Haley Woods went 1 for 3 with an RBI.
Earlham 10, St. Albert 2: The Saintes scored the first run of the game in the top of the first but the Cardinals scored three in the bottom half and never looked back.
Daley went 1 for 2 and junior Lainey Sheffield drove in a run.
St. Albert 2, Glenwood 1: St. Albert scored in the first inning and held a 1-0 lead until scoring again in the seventh. Glenwood tried to rally but only scored one.
St. Albert sophomore Landy Miller went 1 for 2 and Sheffield drove in one run.
Glenwood junior Coryl Matheny went 1 for 3, and junior Madison Barrett drove in a run.
Baseball
CB Abraham Lincoln 6, Des Moines Lincoln 5: The Lynx fell behind early after surrendering two runs in the bottom of the first but bounced back scoring one in the second.
The Railsplitters took the lead again in the fifth, scoring three runs to take a 5-4 lead but the Lynx scored two in the seventh to pull off the win.
Junior Joey Podraza scored the game-winning run on a passed ball.
Sophomore Bennett Olsen drove in three runs.
Bettendorf 10, Abraham Lincoln 7: A.L. scored three runs in the bottom of the third to take a 5-4 lead but Bettendorf scored five in the fourth and held on for the win.
Senior Jaden Reiss 2 for 5 with two RBIs and sophomore Braydon Lincoln drove in a run while going 2 for 4.
Waukee 11, Lewis Central 0: Waukee senior Dale Stout threw a one-hitter against Lewis Central and the offense scored three in the first, two in the second and six in the fifth.
Senior Cael Malskeit recorded the lone hit for L.C.
Sioux City Heelan 11, Lewis Central 6: The Titans led 3-1 entering the fourth inning but gave up five in the fourth and five in the fifth.
Junior JC Dermondy went 1 for 2 with one RBI and sophomore Casy Clair went 1 fo2 with two RBIs.