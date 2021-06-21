Weekend softball/baseball wrap: Local teams compete in Saturday tournaments

The lead didn’t last long as the Rams put up five in the bottom of the sixth and fought off a late rally from the Yellow Jackets.

T.J. scored two in the seventh.

Thomas Jefferson freshman Madeline Tierney went 2 for 3 and scored two runs. Junior Riah Davis also drove in one run.

Glenwood junior Madison Barrett went 3 for 3 with one RBI and senior Haley Woods went 1 for 3 with an RBI.

Earlham 10, St. Albert 2: The Saintes scored the first run of the game in the top of the first but the Cardinals scored three in the bottom half and never looked back.

Daley went 1 for 2 and junior Lainey Sheffield drove in a run.

St. Albert 2, Glenwood 1: St. Albert scored in the first inning and held a 1-0 lead until scoring again in the seventh. Glenwood tried to rally but only scored one.

St. Albert sophomore Landy Miller went 1 for 2 and Sheffield drove in one run.

Glenwood junior Coryl Matheny went 1 for 3, and junior Madison Barrett drove in a run.

Baseball