The 2023 baseball season is history. Throughout the season we saw some old faces pick up right where they left off while some news joined the fold and made themselves known. There's some teams on the rise and trying to take the next step.

Either way you look at it it was a fun baseball season in the nonpareil area, and it looks like there's plenty of highlight on the way. But in the meantime here are three, plus one, notes from this past season.

1. Underwood is going to be really, really good for a while. Not many many teams make the state tournament and then bring back literally every player on that roster. The Eagles have been a formidable team over the past couple of years before this one, but this season was the breakthrough.

Excluding the COVID season, the Eagles have won at least 19 games and lost no more than five games since 2018. Until this past season, it felt like Underwood was right on the doorstep. This past season, not only did we see them break through to the Class 2A state championship game, this could be just the beginning. Not only is everyone returning from a team that was a win away from a state championship, but who knows what newcomers could step in and add to the team.

As a team, the Eagles had a .335 batting average. Garrett Luett and Jack Vanfossan each went 8-0 on the mound. Ryker Adair went 3-1, Mason Boothby 3-3 giving the Eagles not only lots of power back at the bats, but the mound as well.

Not only should Underwood be seen as a Western Iowa Conference favorite, they’re primed to be one of the best programs in the state for at least the next couple of seasons. Of course, that much and how the Eagles build off this past season’s success.

Regardless of what the future holds, you can be sure that Underwood is here to stay for the next few seasons.

2. Back-to-back years of frustrating ends for Lewis Central. Let’s make something clear here. The Titans have had back-to-seasons that a lot of teams can only hope for and have earned all the accomplishments they have. However, neither season has come with a happy ending.

The substate loss to Harlan was a hard one to take, especially with all nine of the Cyclone’s runs coming in unearned. Seeing the Cyclones get rolled by eventual state champion West Dubuque, 10-0 doesn’t make it feel any better.

Sometimes baseball just happens. Everyone knows that a 9-6 loss to Harlan was not who the Titans really were, but unfortunately for LC, their worst game of the year came at the worst time. All this following the year where it ended off a controversial game against Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the state quarterfinals the year before, It feels like the Titans have been robbed of deeper runs both seasons.

The Titans graduated six seniors who were key in this year’s success and some from last year’s as well. Not all the production is gone, but there are definitely going to be some voids to fill if they want to stay in the hunt for the program’s first state title. That is their (and everyone else’s) ultimate goal after all. These past two seasons have felt like it was right there but just didn’t shake out. It’s a pain a lot of teams share.

3. Never count out the Lynx. An 18-22 record may not have been what Abraham Lincoln was thinking record-wise after winning a share of the Missouri River Conference last season, but this was still a very successful season that still brought the program up a step.

The Lynx were a team that was dangerous in the postseason and end of the regular season. With a 3-1 win over Harlan, and an upset substate win over Sioux City North, who was the regular season MRC champ, the Lynx have made some tracks after 2020’s 9-30 season.

Close losses are still losses, but The Lynx did lose a handful of games by just a run or two. Hence referring to the old saying, don’t judge a book by its cover. In this case, don’t judge a team just by its record.

Five seniors have graduated from this year’s team, but the Lynx will still have plenty of experience back next year with the likes of junior Zach Lincoln, Blake Higgins, and Aidan Martin and freshmen Grayson Clark and Cooper Smith among others. The Lynx have made their mark with their first postseason since 2020. Next season will interesting to see how they build off these past two seasons.

Side Note: Bulldogs are finding their bite. It’s been a while since Riverside baseball has had some excitement in the baseball program, as they haven’t had a winning season since 2008. While 2023 didn’t break that feat, eight wins is the most the Bulldogs have earned in a season since 2012.

The point being, Coach Cole Chapin is building something in Oakland that started building momentum in the final month of the season. With a team that doesn’t have any seniors and had lots of underclassmen play quality varsity time, and some of the final scores from their final month of the season are a bit misleading.

A prime example is their substate second-round loss to West Harrison. The Bulldogs were right there up until the sixth inning where the Hawkeyes rallied up nine runs. The rest of the game Riverside had the game tied or trailed by just one run until that sixth inning.

This team found something at the end of this season, they just weren’t quite ready to take another step yet in that second-round game. However, all of this year's players should be back in the fold next season.

It’s been a rough decade and a half for the Bulldogs, but better times seem to be on the horizon for them, and I foresee a solid leap in the Western Iowa Conference standings. The dogs days maybe right around the corner for Riverside.