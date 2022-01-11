 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PREP BASKETBALL

Wheelers and Vikings split Monday games

  • Updated
  • 0
AHSTW logo

AHSTW logo

The Audubon and AHSTW basketball teams split Monday night’s Western Iowa Conference games in Avoca.

In the girl’s game, the Audubon Wheelers beat the Lady Vikes 57-39. During a key third quarter, the Wheelers outscored the Lady Vikes 23-6 to cruise to their eighth win of the season and third consecutive.

Audubon (8-4) 11 10 23 13 – 57

AHSTW (5-7) 6 9 6 18 – 39

Vikings stay undefeatedIn the boy’s contest, the Vikings outscored the Wheelers in every quarter to remain undefeated and improve to 9-0 on the season after winning 73-38.

The Vikings outscored the Wheelers 35-13 in the first half and continued to pour it on by outsourcing the Wheelers 22-11 in the third quarter to put the Wheelers away at home.

Audubon (4-7) 8 5 11 14 – 38

AHSTW (9-0) 16 19 22 18 – 73

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Falcons beat Big Reds

Falcons beat Big Reds

Despite another slow start, St. Albert boys basketball snapped its four-game skid with a 59-37 win at Missouri Valley.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

American skater gives Olympic spot to friend

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert