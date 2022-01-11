Wheelers and Vikings split Monday games

The Audubon and AHSTW basketball teams split Monday night’s Western Iowa Conference games in Avoca.

In the girl’s game, the Audubon Wheelers beat the Lady Vikes 57-39. During a key third quarter, the Wheelers outscored the Lady Vikes 23-6 to cruise to their eighth win of the season and third consecutive.

Audubon (8-4) 11 10 23 13 – 57

AHSTW (5-7) 6 9 6 18 – 39

Vikings stay undefeatedIn the boy’s contest, the Vikings outscored the Wheelers in every quarter to remain undefeated and improve to 9-0 on the season after winning 73-38.

The Vikings outscored the Wheelers 35-13 in the first half and continued to pour it on by outsourcing the Wheelers 22-11 in the third quarter to put the Wheelers away at home.

Audubon (4-7) 8 5 11 14 – 38

AHSTW (9-0) 16 19 22 18 – 73