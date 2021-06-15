Wieskamp and Garza among invitees to NBA combine

In most years, the Iowa basketball program just hopes to possibly have one player invited to the NBA’s pre-draft combine.

This time it has two.

National player of the year Luka Garza and former Muscatine High School star Joe Wieskamp both are on the list of invitees for the camp, scheduled to be held all of next week in Chicago.

Illinois star Ayo Dosunmu also made the list, which includes only five Big Ten players.

The Fighting Illini’s other draft hopeful, Kofi Cockburn, was not invited to the combine but he and former Bettendorf star D.J. Carton, who played last season at Marquette, are among those invited to a special G League camp to be held this weekend, also in Chicago.

Dosunmu was rated as the 35th best prospect in the draft on a recent top-100 list published by USA Today. Garza is 45th with Wieskamp 97th and Cockburn 99th.

While Garza has mostly been working out on his own since the end of Iowa’s season — and reportedly has lost more than 20 pounds — Wieskamp has been part of a group of draft hopefuls who have worked out together in Las Vegas to prepare for the combine and individual workouts with NBA teams.

Subscribe today and support local journalism!