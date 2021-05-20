Wollan excels on day one

Underwood senior Brayden Wollan couldn’t have drawn up a better start to the Iowa High School Track and Field State Championship meet on Thursday.

On only the first day of competition, Wollan not only qualified for finals in both the 100 meter and 200 but won the Class 2A state championship in the 400.

Not only did he win a championship, but his time of 47.73 seconds is the fastest time in the state of Iowa for any class this season.

“It feels awesome. This was something that I knew was possible coming into the year,” he said. “It’s just a super amazing feeling.”

Wollan started in lane three, which he believes gave him an advantage being able to see both runners in lanes four and five. He was close with both runners with around 200 meters left before he pulled away on the curve.

“At first I just knew I didn’t want to let the guy in lane four expand his lead at all,” Wollan said. “I didn’t feel like I was catching him but he kind of started to slow down a little bit by the 200 and I was able to put everything I had out there.”