Wollan excels on day one

Underwood senior Brayden Wollan couldn’t have drawn up a better start to the Iowa High School Track and Field State Championship meet on Thursday.
On only the first day of competition, Wollan not only qualified for finals in both the 100 meter and 200 but won the Class 2A state championship in the 400.
Not only did he win a championship, but his time of 47.73 seconds is the fastest time in the state of Iowa for any class this season.
“It feels awesome. This was something that I knew was possible coming into the year,” he said. “It’s just a super amazing feeling.”
Wollan started in lane three, which he believes gave him an advantage being able to see both runners in lanes four and five. He was close with both runners with around 200 meters left before he pulled away on the curve.
“At first I just knew I didn’t want to let the guy in lane four expand his lead at all,” Wollan said. “I didn’t feel like I was catching him but he kind of started to slow down a little bit by the 200 and I was able to put everything I had out there.”
Coming into the season Wollan said he thought he would be competitive in the 400 but didn’t know for sure if he could win a championship. Having the fastest time in the state to end the season wasn’t even on his radar.
“Running at Drake was kind of a confidence booster but I still wasn’t the fastest time there,” he said. “It’s not something I ever thought would happen.”
Wollan will compete in the 800 relay today and the 100 and 200 finals on Saturday. He ran an 11.10 in the 100 which was the second-fastest prelim time for 2A and posted the fastest time in the 200 with a 22.22.
He wasn’t the only Underwood athlete to earn a medal on day one.
Sophomore Aliyah Humphrey finished eighth in the girls 400 with a time of 59.65.
The boys 3200 relay of Bryce Patten Josh Ravlin, Alex Ravlin and Scott Pearson earned a bronze medal for their efforts. They ran an 8:16.02
Pearson slightly trailed the first and second-place runners when he started his leg but closed the distance to force a photo finish at the end.
“It feels great. All of our guys did very well,” Pearson said. “Compared to where we were at the beginning of the season to now, everyone really stepped up. It’s honestly so amazing to see all those guys step up and compete.”
Senior Chris Garden won a bronze medal in the shot put with a distance of 52 feet, 0.25 inches. Senior Zoe Rus placed fourth in the girls shot put with a throw of 39-9.5.
Underwood wasn’t the only area team to bring home hardware or qualify for finals on day one.
Glenwood senior Emma Hughes placed sixth in the 3000 meter with a time of 10:41.01.
The race started at a fast pace in large part due to eventual winner Shewaye Johnson of Ballard coming two seconds short of breaking the state meet record.
“I knew they would go out really fast. I kind of looked at varsity bound and looked and saw who was ahead of me,” Hughes said. “... It’s super exciting. Coming into the year I had no idea what to expect without my junior season and sophomore season I was not running good. I’m super excited.”
The Treynor boys shuttle hurdle relay of Noah James, Todd Pedersen, Kayden Dirks and Sid Schaaf ran the fastest time for 2A of 1:02.13 to qualify for finals.
The Treynor girls shuttle relay also qualified for state with the seventh-fastest time of 1:10.16. The runners on that squad were Rachael Phelps, Aubree James, Carissa Spanier and Lillia Williams.
The Treynor boys 3200 relay placed fourth with a time of 8:20.86. That team was made up of Karson Elwood, Cole Dooley, Payton Chapman and Pedersen.
Some area athletes qualified for state but fell just short of medaling or qualifying for finals.
Treynor senior Josh Clark finished 10th in the 2A 100 with an 11.47, Underwood junior Chase Ryan took 21st in the 2A 100 with an 11.77 and Glenwood junior Brock Sell finished 24th in the 3A 100 with an 11.80.
Treynor junior Rachel Kinsella ran a 13.20 in the girls 2A 100 for 13th.
Glenwood senior Silas Bales finished 12th in the 3A boys 200 with a 23.20 and AHSTW senior Cora Comer placed 17th in the 2A girls 200 with a 27.35. Bales also placed 14th in the boys 3A 400 with a 51.99.
Glenwood senior Erin Schultz finished 20th in the 3A girls 3000 with an 11:36.87, Treynor junior Cole Dooley took 11th in the 2A boys 3200 with a 10:00.96, Glenwood freshman Andrew Smith placed 14th in the 3A boys 3200 with a 10:06.94 and Glenwood freshman Bryant Keller ran a 10:18.53 in the same race to place 21st.
The Underwood boys shuttle hurdle relay placed 15th in 2A with a time of 1:04.61. That team was comprised of Jake Reimer, Hayden Goehring, Wyatt Baker and Carter Davis.
The Underwood girls shuttle hurdle relay placed 11th with a team of Hailey Martin, Alizabeth Jacobsen, Ellie Hackett and Jordyn Reimer. They ran a 1:11.39.
The Glenwood boys shuttle hurdle relay of Zander Hayes, Anthony Driscoll-Lee, Grant Von Essen and Tyler Boldra placed 12th with a time of 1:03.58.
The Glenwood boys also placed 24th in the 3A 3200 relay with a time of 8:45.08. That team was made up of Nathan Rohrberg, Ethan Chappell, Gavin Connell and Jake Shannon.
The Underwood girls 3200 relay placed 12th for 2A with a time of 10:14.49. That team was made up of Georgia Paulson, Allie Witt, Claire Crilly and Humphrey.
The Glenwood girls 3200 relay came in 15th place for 3A after Rachel Mullennax, Neyla Nanfito, Danika Arnold and Lauren Hughes ran a 10:21.54.
Glenwood junior Kord Ostrander placed 13thi in the high jump after clearing 5-9 and Glenwood sophomore Cody Krause cleared 5-9 on a later attempt to place 16th. Glenwood junior Coryl Matheny placed 16th for the girls after cleating 5-foot.
Underwood’s Reimer also took 16th in the long jump with a leap of 15-6.5
Treynor senior Blake Sadr finished 22nd in the boys 2A shot put with a throw of 43-8.25 and Treynor freshman Jadyn Huisman took 22nd for the girls with a distance of 33-5.5.