Women's Basketball: Rivers women blow by Lakers

Iowa Western women's basketball started Monday's road game against Iowa Lakes on a 21-10 run and rode that momentum to a 82-67 victory. The Reivers also defeated Iowa Lakes 83-50 on Thursday.

The Reivers shot 53% from the field and help the Lakers to just 38%. IWCC also hit 8 of 18 from behind the arc.

Iowa Western outrebounded Iowa Lakes 45-27 and scored 33 more bench points.

Ndidiamaka Ndukwe led the Reivers with 20 points, Aleisha Jones scored 15, Ruba Abo Hashesh finished with 14 and Courtney Fields tallied 11.

Ndukwe recorded a double-double, grabbing 10 rebounds and Hashesh dished out six assists.

Iowa Western is now 10-6 on the season and will be in action next at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at home against Northeast CC.