Women's soccer: Reivers end season on shootout

Iowa Western women's soccer saw its season come to an end on Saturday in the pool play portion of the National Tournament in Evans, Georgia with a penalty kick shootout loss to Snow College, 8-7.
Both teams had opportunities to score, but the two goalkeepers kept the scoreboards blank through regulation and two overtimes.
"I thought we were really good on the night," head coach Adam Sanchez said. "We did some really good things offensively. We shut them down pretty well. I think the box score says it was pretty even and they did get some chances but I thought we were the most dangerous team on the night.
"I thought our fitness carried us through overtime. I think we were slightly better than them but it was just a great match because it was just two top teams battling it out for a shot in the semis. It just made for a great stage and a great game."
Snow had the first attacking opportunity of the night, in the third minute of the game, when Sydney Cragun got a shot off, but Iowa Western sophomore goalkeeper Judit Goliveras made her first of seven saves. A second shot by Snow moments later sailed wide right of the goal.
Iowa Western had its first opportunity about a minute later when freshman Yoshiki Kitadai tried to power one past the Snow goalkeeper, Evelyn Brimhall, but Brimhall made her first of five saves.
Each team had opportunities over the next two hours, including a key sequence midway through the first half when Goliveras tipped a shot into the crossbar and made a diving save moments later.
Another key moment came when the Reivers had a one-on-one opportunity late in the first overtime but saw its shot sail over the goal.
After no score in either overtime the game came down to a shootout.
Kitadai, Mayu Inokawa, Goliveras, Anna Hall, Lucia Mei, Poser Madia and Jessica Slater all converted their PKs for Iowa Western but Snow came up with one big save to make the difference.
"Judith was absolutely fantastic," Sanchez said. "Snow was excellent. They were by far the better penalty kick takers. Every single PK was on frame, every single PK was off to a corner or top shelf. Just a really good performance by them in the PK shootout.
"Judith saved two of them and gave us a chance to win the game. I think she did everything that a goalkeeper needs to do to win a big match and then some."
Sanchez said he was happy with how his team performed this season.
"I think one of our goals was to really bring out or style of play which I think differentiates us from other programs and other schools," he said. "The girls bought into it and really had a great season.
"(We're) one of the few teams to go undefeated in group play and not get out of the group. To go 13-1-1 on the season is a great testament to them. I think beyond that kind of what we did, we were proud of how we lived and how we treated each other and how we fought together and how we tried to dream even more."
Iowa Western (13-1-1) 0 0 0 0 (7) -- 0
Snow College (10-3-1) 0 0 0 0 (8) -- 0