Yellow Jacket bowling outshines Stars

The Thomas Jefferson bowling teams picked up a pair of wins on Monday over Sioux City North.

The Boys team beat the Stars 2690-2479, while the T.J. girls won 2201-2100 over Sioux City North.

In the boy's competition, freshman Kendall Bell finished with a two-game total of 535 which was the best score of both teams. senior Sam Shanno had the second-best score of 444 for T.J. sophomore Ryan Smith had 334, senior Eli Dross scored 297, sophomore Travis Calloway rounded out the top five with a score of 268.

Jerrid Van Sloten led the Stars with a score of 389.

For the girls, senior Marissa Byrd led T.J. with 328 and senior Trinity Meyer was second on the team with 322. Freshman Kendall Carnes scored 292, senior Riley Rich had a 282, and junior Talitha Dross scored 275 to round out the Yellow Jacket’s top five.

Sam Sonier led the Stars and all girls with a 394.

“I thought both teams really competed tonight and it was fun to watch, '' Yellow Jackets coach Matt Young said. “I hope both teams get better because we run into them 3 more times this season. I thought everyone from the JV to Varsity stepped it up today.

“I was proud of how they competed today. I also would like to thank the parents for getting their kids across town every day. We have practice as well as the bowling alley for being a big part of it being a successful event.”

The Thomas Jefferson girls improve to 1-1 on the season and the boys to 2-0.

Thomas Jefferson will prepare to host the Holiday Bowl on Friday at the Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs at 12:30 p.m.