 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Yellow Jacket bowling outshines Stars

  • Updated
  • 0
Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets Logo

Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets Logo

The Thomas Jefferson bowling teams picked up a pair of wins on Monday over Sioux City North.

The Boys team beat the Stars 2690-2479, while the T.J. girls won 2201-2100 over Sioux City North.

In the boy's competition, freshman Kendall Bell finished with a two-game total of 535 which was the best score of both teams. senior Sam Shanno had the second-best score of 444 for T.J. sophomore Ryan Smith had 334, senior Eli Dross scored 297, sophomore Travis Calloway rounded out the top five with a score of 268.

Jerrid Van Sloten led the Stars with a score of 389.

For the girls, senior Marissa Byrd led T.J. with 328 and senior Trinity Meyer was second on the team with 322. Freshman Kendall Carnes scored 292, senior Riley Rich had a 282, and junior Talitha Dross scored 275 to round out the Yellow Jacket’s top five.

Sam Sonier led the Stars and all girls with a 394.

“I thought both teams really competed tonight and it was fun to watch, '' Yellow Jackets coach Matt Young said. “I hope both teams get better because we run into them 3 more times this season. I thought everyone from the JV to Varsity stepped it up today.

People are also reading…

“I was proud of how they competed today. I also would like to thank the parents for getting their kids across town every day. We have practice as well as the bowling alley for being a big part of it being a successful event.”

The Thomas Jefferson girls improve to 1-1 on the season and the boys to 2-0.

Thomas Jefferson will prepare to host the Holiday Bowl on Friday at the Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs at 12:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Rams roll by Lynx

Rams roll by Lynx

Class 4A No. 1 Glenwood girls basketball needed a few minutes to get going, but after the first four minutes of the game, the Rams were rollin…

Lynx loaded for 2021 season

Lynx loaded for 2021 season

After a state tournament appearance in a crazy 2020 season, the Abraham Lincoln boys basketball team is ready to begin another season, which t…

Watch Now: Related Video

Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski hit another NFL Milestone vs Falcons

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert