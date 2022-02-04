Yellow Jacket teams fall to Stars in MAC Shootout

Sioux City North and Thomas Jefferson’s boys and girls basketball teams played Missouri River Conference doubleheader as part of the 16th annual MAC Shootout.

Sioux City North won the girls game 56-22 and the boys game 44-42.

“I love that our schools do this for the boys and girls,” Yellow Jackets coach Shelby Graves said. “It’s a great opportunity to play on another stage like this and it’s always a fun experience for the teams.”

Within the first two minutes of the game, the Yellow Jackets scored five of the first eight points and held a 5-3 lead until about 2:15 left in the first quarter where the Stars scored the next 20 points. The next basket for T.J. didn’t come until 36 seconds remained in the second quarter.

The offense didn’t see much better success until the final minutes of the fourth quarter as the Stars defense forced 26 steals in the game to shut down T.J,’s offense.

“Offense has just been our struggle this year along with handling pressure,” Graves said. “It may sound like excuses, but when you have four of your main six out and are forced to just throw some girls out there, makes it hard to run our normal plays. The girls that did play played hard though, we’re just inexperienced right now.”

Taryn Gant led T.J. with five points.

The Boys game started in a similar fashion, as the Yellow Jackets took an early lead within the first couple minutes of the game, but the Stars went on an 11-0 run to close the quarter to take a 13-4 lead after one-quarter of play.

“They hit some shots early,” Yellow Jackets coach Donnie Johnson said. “I just told our guys that we had to weather the storm and take things one possession at a time and make each one count.”

The Stars looked to pull away early on in the second, but a 6-0 spurt from the Jackets brought themselves back within single digits by halftime.

The teams traded baskets early on in the third quarter until the Stars had a 10-point advantage. The Yellow Jackets went on a 7-0 run which brought the Jackets back within three points. The Stars would extend their lead back to seven before heading into the fourth quarter, 39-32.

The Yellow Jackets had another run in them. T.J. started the fourth quarter with a 10-0 run within the first three and a half minutes of the quarter to go up 42-39.

The Stars tied things up with three with just over three minutes to go, and the score would remain in a 42-42 tie until 36 seconds remained in the game when the Stars hit the go-ahead shot that would prove to be the game-winner as well.

“It came down to just a couple of possessions here and there,” Johnson said. “Our defense stepped up to put us in position to win, but we just needed another bucket or two offensively.”

Austin Schubert led the Yellow Jackets with 14 points.

Sioux City North (5-14) 11 14 16 13 – 56

Thomas Jefferson (1-18) 5 2 6 9 – 22

Sioux City North (1-17) 13 13 13 5 – 44

Thomas Jefferson (1-16) 4 14 14 1 – 42