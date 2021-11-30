Yellow Jackets begin new season

The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team have hit the hardwood and are off into a new season with a new coach.
While some familiar faces return to the fold for the Yellow Jackets, and new coach, Donnie Johnson has taken the reins of the program and is excited to get his first year underway with the team.
“I’m excited about the upcoming season,” Johnson said. “It will be a new experience for me as a coach. The players put in a lot of hard work in the off-season/ preseason in preparation for this season and are excited to start playing.”
Johnson and the Yellow Jackets have some key experienced players returning to the squad this season, however, there’s still plenty of new athletes coming into the program. With that in mind, Johnson expects some learning curves early on this season.
“Jaiden Adams and Austin Schubert are two players with significant varsity minutes from last season,” Johnson said. Their experience along with their leadership will be key as we work towards our goals for this season.
“Our main goals this season are to improve on and off the court as student-athletes and improve one game at a time. With a lot of new pieces and young players, time will tell who emerges out of the young nucleus we have. We will be rebuilding, learning, and progressing throughout the season.”
Young core or not, Johnson still assures the Yellow Jacket faithful that this team is going to play tough basketball throughout the season on both sides of the court.
“Our philosophy is that we play hard, play smart and play together,” Johnson said. “The fans can expect hard nose defense with an uptempo, fast-paced offense.”
The Yellow Jackets played at Glenwood on Tuesday to begin their 2021 season. Check back soon for results on this game.