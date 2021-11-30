Yellow Jackets begin new season

The Thomas Jefferson boys basketball team have hit the hardwood and are off into a new season with a new coach.

While some familiar faces return to the fold for the Yellow Jackets, and new coach, Donnie Johnson has taken the reins of the program and is excited to get his first year underway with the team.

“I’m excited about the upcoming season,” Johnson said. “It will be a new experience for me as a coach. The players put in a lot of hard work in the off-season/ preseason in preparation for this season and are excited to start playing.”

Johnson and the Yellow Jackets have some key experienced players returning to the squad this season, however, there’s still plenty of new athletes coming into the program. With that in mind, Johnson expects some learning curves early on this season.

“Jaiden Adams and Austin Schubert are two players with significant varsity minutes from last season,” Johnson said. Their experience along with their leadership will be key as we work towards our goals for this season.