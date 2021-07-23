Yellow Jackets look to build off young team’s late momentum

While this past season was not what anyone at Thomas Jefferson baseball wanted, the team is already looking over this past season to see how they can build up for the next one.
Coming into this past season the Yellow Jackets knew there was a lot to learn this year. With all the youth that head coach Tom Giles knew was going to be out on the field, staying positive and keep learning were some of his major points to the team this year.
“We knew through the off-season and the spring and in team practices that we were a young team,” Giles said. “We knew that we had to develop our young guys and throw strikes.
“Initially, I planned to still involve these young guys in our rotation, but I only had four upperclassmen so that left a big void on varsity, which typically I don't agree with or want to do, but this year it was something I had to do. So a couple of those kids got to play a lot of varsity time and some kids had to learn right away as they were thrown into the fire. I always would rather develop the kids first before putting them out there, but this year we were just so young."
Plenty of lessons came and went for the Jackets as the season went along. Despite some rough spots throughout the year though, Giles and his staff recognized the team’s progression as the year went along, and by the end of the season, Giles is proud of how his team kept fighting, thus improving for the year’s to come.
“As the season went along we saw the kids paying more and more attention to the game,” Giles said. “For example seeing the kids got out and catch pitches to help warm up the pitcher while our starting catcher puts his gear on, or having our guys go chase down a foul ball.
“Those are intangibles that I really don’t negotiate with because if you’re paying attention to the game, you understand these things. If you’re not paying attention, by the end of the season kids just started running and they really started paying attention to more of the details as the season went along. Or in the Creston or Harlan game, we got better about picking up things with pitchers like their leans, or the timing, but also we were starting to get more base runners, we began to see that you can’t run the bases without base runners."
Giles also recalls a time within the month of June where he and the team talked some things over and saw several positive outcomes and changes unfolding within the lineup.
“I remember sitting down with the seniors and we were talking about how to be a great teammate and leader,” Giles said. “I think that moment helped really change the motivation, effort, and attitude. We played a game shortly after that at Sioux City North, and we began to see a lot more positive things with the team."
Thomas Jefferson will move on from its two seniors Hunter Ryba and Jaiden Belt. Being seniors, both of these young men were seen as a part of the team’s leadership, each one showing leadership in their own way.
“Jaiden knew he wasn’t one of the best players out here, but he was one of the best teammates we had,” Giles said. “Naturally with our postseason votes for awards, Jaiden got a lot of votes for awards, because when you treat people with a lot of respect, your peers are going to respect you back.
“Hunter on the other hand was like that stud athlete you want to help lead you. Hunter is a wonderful athlete and the younger kids really looked up to him, he led by example and like Jaiden was a good teammate. We’ll miss these guys.”
While varsity experience perhaps was lower than normal this season, Giles still saw a number of his athletes show promise and potential and has some big expectations for some of his returnees for next year.
“One of our most improved players was sophomore Devon Bovee,” Giles said. “Devon was a JV player and one of the nights before heading to Sioux City Devon was hanging out with the guys before we got on the bus. I asked him if he wanted to go to Sioux City with us, he said, 'sure,' so our manager gave him his jersey so Devon could play and by the end of the year he was a varsity starter.
“I think (eighth grader) Garrett Denman is a special player and he played a lot of shortstop for us and sometimes would be the catcher. He’s also a great contact hitter. Another guy would be (eighth grader) Peyton Steinspring who really progressed as the year went on. Nate Anderson has some phenomenal footwork and I love the hustle and the mindset he has, he doesn’t throw his bat when he gets out, he shrugged it off and moved on to the next pitch, which shows a lot of maturity.
“Of course, (sophomore) Tyler Huey was our core this past year. Unfortunately, he battled some injuries and back issues, but our offense really went around Tyler. While updating his NCSA profile for colleges, his home to first time last year was 4.5 seconds, this year he was as fast as 3.97. The kid can fly and the guy really loves baseball and he’s the hardest worker we have in our program and has been a natural leader.”
The Yellow Jackets are projected to have just two seniors again next season, but if all the players return with at least one year of varsity experience on their resumes, Giles and the Yellow Jackets look forward to what’s in store for the Thomas Jefferson baseball program.