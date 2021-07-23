Yellow Jackets look to build off young team’s late momentum

“Jaiden knew he wasn’t one of the best players out here, but he was one of the best teammates we had,” Giles said. “Naturally with our postseason votes for awards, Jaiden got a lot of votes for awards, because when you treat people with a lot of respect, your peers are going to respect you back.

“Hunter on the other hand was like that stud athlete you want to help lead you. Hunter is a wonderful athlete and the younger kids really looked up to him, he led by example and like Jaiden was a good teammate. We’ll miss these guys.”

While varsity experience perhaps was lower than normal this season, Giles still saw a number of his athletes show promise and potential and has some big expectations for some of his returnees for next year.

“One of our most improved players was sophomore Devon Bovee,” Giles said. “Devon was a JV player and one of the nights before heading to Sioux City Devon was hanging out with the guys before we got on the bus. I asked him if he wanted to go to Sioux City with us, he said, 'sure,' so our manager gave him his jersey so Devon could play and by the end of the year he was a varsity starter.