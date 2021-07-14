 Skip to main content
Yellow Jackets lose close one to Panthers
Yellow Jackets lose close one to Panthers

20210620_spo_tjbaseball_5

Thomas Jefferson’s Garrett Denman (9) bats during the first inning as the Yellow Jackets host Sioux City North on June 19.

 Staff file photo/Joe Shearer

Thomas Jefferson baseball fought until the end but came up short on Tuesday night against Creston at home. The Panthers held off the Yellow Jackets 4-2.

The Panthers took a 4-0 lead after three innings, however, the Yellow Jackets did not fold. The Yellow Jackets scored two runs in the bottom of the fourth inning to cut Creston’s lead in half.

Despite five errors for the game, T.J. didn’t allow any more runs for the Panthers. The Yellow Jackets threatened to score on a couple of occasions, but weren’t able to push any more runs across.

Sophomore Tyler Huey, eighth grader Nate Anderson, sophomore Devon Bovee, and senior Jaiden Belt all got a hit for the Yellow Jackets.

“We played a good game vs Creston,” Yellow Jackets head coach Tom Giles said. “Our pitchers (Hunter Ryba and Jacob Lesley) pitched well. The errors were not costly for the most part, we ran the bases well and had some hard-hit balls right at people.

“We were just one timely hit from being in the 'w' column. These guys do an excellent job of getting up every day to answer the bell. It's easy to just quit when you have a zero-win season but they have heart and are determined to keep fighting. Says a lot about their character. Proud of them. ”

The Yellow Jackets hosted Harlan (14-15) for their final regular-season game on Wednesday evening but the game ended after the print deadline. 

T.J. will begin substate play at 7 p.m. on Friday as they go on the road to play Norwalk (28-6). 

Creston (8-20) 013 000 0 -- 4

Thomas Jefferson (0-32) 000 200 0 -- 2

