Yellow Jackets pitch two shutouts at TJ Invite

Thomas Jefferson girls soccer held both its opponents scoreless on Saturday during its home invite to start the season 2-0.
The Yellow Jackets started the season with a 10-0 victory over South Sioux City (Neb.) and came back six hours later to defeat Carroll Kuemper 3-0.
Head coach Mark Royer said he thought his team played well but believes the Jackets will get even better as the season progress. This was the first varsity action for a lot of the Thomas Jefferson players, with 11 new faces on varsity.
“It’s the first games,” he said. “The first game we played great because everyone is excited. The second game, they were tired. ... We’re going to be good, we just have to get it figured out. I know we’re going to figure it out because I think we’re really close, we just have to button down a couple things.
“Like I told them, if we did anything wrong we’ll fix it. That’s the key. That’s easy stuff. We’re in a good place I think right now.”
Against Kuemper, freshman midfielder Rikki Wurtz scored the first goal of the game in just the fourth minute off an assist from junior forward Abby Evers. The Yellow Jackets scored against 14 minutes later when freshman defender Grace Strong received a pass from junior forward Lexi Smith that she sent into the back of the net.
The two goals gave Thomas Jefferson a 2-0 lead after the first 30-minute half.
Thomas Jefferson was playing into a strong wind the first half, which Royer believes helped with the hot start.
“It forces you to control the ball more,” he said. “Against the wind you try to kick everything long and it just rolls. I wouldn’t say we were connecting passes great early, but it became more of a habit. We had some opportunities and we broke them down in a couple places and took advantage.”
Smith put the game out of reach for Kuemper in the 33rd minute when junior midfielder Maggie Gundersen sent her the ball and she snuck it past the goalkeeper for the third score of the game.
The Knights had their fair share of chances but senior Hannah Belt finished the game with five saves. Kuemper’s goalie also stopped multiple shots on goal to keep the score close.
“Their goalie made four or five really good saves,” Royer said. “It could have been a lot more, but obviously they had some chances also so it could have been a lot closer. I’m happy with it.”
Senior defender Cyann Rankin is hoping the hot start to the season is only the beginning of great things to come. This is the first time in at least nine seasons that Thomas Jefferson has started 2-0.
“I think with it being the beginning of the season, our first two games coming out with two wins right off the spot I hope that says some things about our future games and the future of our season,” Rankin said.
Rankin credited a new formation as the catalysts for the two shutouts.
“I think switching up formation from how we usually do it in the past years is really helping us girls make sure the middle section isn’t open all the time. Always having someone close so we’re always having a player on a person,” she said.
Belt is also hoping the Yellow Jackets can ride this momentum wave, especially into the next two games against Denison-Schleswig on Monday and Sioux City Heelan on Tuesday.
“It feels amazing. Just coming off of not playing for a whole year it feels good to get back on the field,” she said.
Both Monday and Tuesday’s games will be played at 7 p.m. on the road.
“I’m gonna look at Monday first and then worry about Tuesday on Tuesday, “ Royer said. “We’re going to have to battle. We’re going on the road. We’re just going to have to do our thing. If we get by Monday, Tuesday will be a battle. We always have great battle with them and they’re good. We’ll see what happens.”
Thomas Jefferson has shutout Denison-Schleswig the last three matchups, winning 10-0 in 2015, 9-0 in 2014 and 6-0 in 2013.