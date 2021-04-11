Yellow Jackets pitch two shutouts at TJ Invite

“I think with it being the beginning of the season, our first two games coming out with two wins right off the spot I hope that says some things about our future games and the future of our season,” Rankin said.

Rankin credited a new formation as the catalysts for the two shutouts.

“I think switching up formation from how we usually do it in the past years is really helping us girls make sure the middle section isn’t open all the time. Always having someone close so we’re always having a player on a person,” she said.

Belt is also hoping the Yellow Jackets can ride this momentum wave, especially into the next two games against Denison-Schleswig on Monday and Sioux City Heelan on Tuesday.

“It feels amazing. Just coming off of not playing for a whole year it feels good to get back on the field,” she said.

Both Monday and Tuesday’s games will be played at 7 p.m. on the road.

“I’m gonna look at Monday first and then worry about Tuesday on Tuesday, “ Royer said. “We’re going to have to battle. We’re going on the road. We’re just going to have to do our thing. If we get by Monday, Tuesday will be a battle. We always have great battle with them and they’re good. We’ll see what happens.”