Yellow Jackets win two big ones at TJ Invite

A quick goal within the first two minutes put the Yellow Jackets ahead early and the defense did enough to preserve a shutout on Saturday morning as Thomas Jefferson defeated Des Moines East 3-0.

The Yellow Jackets came out strong with a second-minute goal from Makena Kramer to quickly take the lead.

Despite playing with the wind, that would be the only goal in the first half for the Yellow Jackets. Nonetheless, coach Mark Royer expected some sluggishness with the early start time.

“It’s an early game and despite playing a bit sluggish we pushed through, so we’ll happily take the win,” Royer said. “A win is a win, we had some opportunities to put more goals on the board, but just didn’t connect, but the season is still young. As we keep playing, those plays should connect.”

Against the wind, Kramer netted another goal in the 43rd minute to make it 2-0 in favor of the Jackets. In the 53rd minute, Grace Strong knocked in a penalty shot which put the Yellow Jackets up 3-0, which would prove to be the final score of the game.

“I really liked how we found a way to put pressure on them early on,” Royer said. “Getting a goal in the second minute is a great way to start, but I felt like at times that’s when we got a little sluggish, thinking if we scored that fast, this should be easy. East got some energy because of that and then we started to struggle a bit, but we’ll learn from that. We got a lot of new varsity kids out this year and we still found a way to close out the game.”

The Yellow Jackets played their second game against Urbandale later in the afternoon. It took shootouts before the crowd would finally see the ball in the net, but the Yellow Jackets pulled off an impressive 1-0 win after outsourcing the Jayhawks 5-3 in shootouts.

Despite being out shot and the Jayhawks dominating the possession, the Yellow Jacket’s defense bent but would not break and after two scoreless halves and two scoreless overtimes, would score on every kick in the shootouts.

“Urbandale is a very physical team and these girls just found a way to hang in there,” Yellow Jackets assistant coach Darion white said. “It was a true team win. So many girls played a part in this game. From the defense to the offense, we did have to change up our formation a bit according to the wind, but our girls adjusted well.

“ While we didn’t score we still created some good looks and opportunities for ourselves while forcing Urbandale into tough shots again and again. I could honestly list off almost every kid for why we won this game. This is a really big win for our program.”

Royer was absent from the Yellow Jacket’s second game.

Thomas Jefferson will play their next game against Sioux City Heelan on Tuesday at Gale Wickersham Stadium at 7 p.m.

Des Moines East (0-4) 0 0 – 0

Thomas Jefferson 1 2 – 3

Urbandale (2-3) 0 0 0 0 3 – 0

Thomas Jefferson (3-0) 0 0 0 0 5 – 1