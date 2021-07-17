Young Saintes team looks to make noise in upcoming seasons

In fact, the freshmen on this team hit 11 home runs on their own.

“This stat alone has us very excited about what we can do next year,” Daley said. “The girls want to put in work earlier in the year than they have in past years. I think they understand we could be really good, and these next couple of years could be really special. In the meantime, they know we still need to put the work in.

“We have a lot of girls coming back, some of those girls may not have played as much but are still very talented, I know a couple of them are going to start working on pitching. The future is very bright and they’re all very excited and hopefully, they all keep putting in the work.”

With all the production St. Albert will be returning to the fold over the next couple of seasons, one may think this group of girls will break and set many new records in the upcoming season.

The Saintes have just one player graduating, Sarah Eggerling. As the team’s only senior Eggerling batted a .218 as she connected for 17 hits throughout the year and was a key contributor to the defense at right field. Perhaps of equal importance, Eggerling was a leader by example to this young team.