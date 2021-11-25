Young Titans ready to rumble

The young but eager Lewis Central boys wrestling team is eager to get the season started, while the Lewis Central girls wrestling team looks to pick up right where they left off last year as they start the year ranked No. 8 in Class 3A.

“We are a young team this year,” Titans coach August Manz said. “A lot of guys that will be new to our varsity line up. This is a team that will need to learn fast and take the growing pains of Iowa high school wrestling season in stride.

“Our girls have some really good experience and they have been putting a lot of time in the off-season to have a very good season. We are looking forward to seeing the hard work pay off for our girls this season.”

Last year the boy’s team had a more experienced group and saw two individuals earn a trip to the state tournament in Des Moines. This year Manz is eager to see what the young ones learned from last season’s group.

“Last year we had a good core group of seniors that spent a lot of time on the mats,” Manz said. “We hope that experience transfers over to this younger group of multi-sport athletes that we have on the team. I think our expectations are always the same, it’s just making sure we take the right route to get this year’s wrestlers there.”