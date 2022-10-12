2022 SARPY COUNTY ELECTION GUIDE Springfield City Council At-Large Oct 12, 2022 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save For Member of Springfield City Council At-LargeMichael Herzog Candidate Profile: Kacie Murtha For Member of Springfield City Council At-Large 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story City of Springfield Springfield Mayor & City Council