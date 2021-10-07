SQUID
Author Stephen King once said, “Life turns on a dime. Sometimes towards us, but more often it spins away, flirting and flashing as it goes.”
Six of the seven Council Bluffs City Council candidates that'll appear on the Tuesday primary ballot stopped by Jefferson's Lounge in Thursday…
Retired firefighter Steve Gorman, Boys & Girls Club Director Chris Peterson, real estate agent Joe Don Hunter and health care professional Lindsey Danielsen took the top four spots, according to unofficial results from the Pottawattamie County Auditor's Office.
NeighborWorks Home Solutions was honored by the Iowa Finance Authority recently for its development of the Walnut Grove Subdivision.
Lewis Central High School seniors Ethen Fishell and Karly Brown are the big folks on campus after being crowned homecoming king and queen earl…
Chris Peterson is running for City Council because he believes “it’s time to breathe some fresh air back into the City Council.”
Joe Don Hunter says he’s running for the Council Bluffs City Council to make sure younger generations have opportunities in the community.
Lindsey Danielsen said she is running for City Council to make sure Council Bluffs continues to grow.
Jerry Meckna, owner of Guntech Holsters, said one of the main reasons he’s running for City Council is to tackle the methamphetamine crisis in…
Jonathan Quigley has been named director of development at St. Albert Catholic School.