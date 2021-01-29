St. Albert boys, Lewis Central girls victorious in city bowling meet

The St. Albert boys and Lewis Central girls bowling teams earned city bragging rights this year after winning this year’s city bowling meet on Friday at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.

The Falcons won with a team score of 3166 and were led by Adam Denny with a score of 490. The Falcons also had three bowlers in the boy’s city top six bowlers awards including having Denny and Evan White within the top three.

Despite this impressive performance, St. Albert coach Mike Klusman says the boys have yet to reach their potential, but still likes how the guys are playing.

“It’s really a special moment for these boys,” Klusman said. “They’ve worked hard to achieve this match today and I’m so proud of them, they all did really well. It’s a tribute to the whole team atmosphere. Everyone is pushing each other for positions and each and every week that keeps getting them better and better.”

“I think we’re in a really good spot. We still left a lot of pins out there, so I don’t think we’ve hit our full potential yet. We’re close, but we have this little stretches where we tank for a while, but they do a good job of recovering.”