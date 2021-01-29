St. Albert boys, Lewis Central girls victorious in city bowling meet

The St. Albert boys and Lewis Central girls bowling teams earned city bragging rights this year after winning this year’s city bowling meet on Friday at Thunderbowl in Council Bluffs.
The Falcons won with a team score of 3166 and were led by Adam Denny with a score of 490. The Falcons also had three bowlers in the boy’s city top six bowlers awards including having Denny and Evan White within the top three.
Despite this impressive performance, St. Albert coach Mike Klusman says the boys have yet to reach their potential, but still likes how the guys are playing.
“It’s really a special moment for these boys,” Klusman said. “They’ve worked hard to achieve this match today and I’m so proud of them, they all did really well. It’s a tribute to the whole team atmosphere. Everyone is pushing each other for positions and each and every week that keeps getting them better and better.”
“I think we’re in a really good spot. We still left a lot of pins out there, so I don’t think we’ve hit our full potential yet. We’re close, but we have this little stretches where we tank for a while, but they do a good job of recovering.”
Lewis Central claimed the crown for the girls competition, with a score of 2191 and claimed all of the top three spots for the city’s top six girls city bowlers awards which was led by Addee Murray with a score of 421, Aleesha Oden was second with a 404, Savannah Wayman was third with a 325.
“It’s another great year for our girls,” LC coach Paul Renshaw said. “It means a lot, they’ve got high hopes, and we got a good group of ladies. The city tournament is about the time where our girls have really picked things up and turned it on and hopefully we can keep our momentum going and make some noise going into districts.”
All team and individual results and awards are listed below.
Top Six City Bowlers
Girls
1. Addee Murray, Lewis Central 421
2. Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central 404
3. Savannah Wayman, Lewis Central 325
4.Riley Rich ,Thomas Jefferson 316
5. Jennica Soar, Abraham Lincoln 307
6. Lexi Narmi, St. Albert 298
Boys
1. Eric McCoy AL 491
2. Adam Denny SA 490
3. Evan White SA 476
4. Max Schuster TJ 472
5. Jackson Wigginton SA 452
6. Chandler Scott TJ428
Teams
Girls
1 Lewis Central 2191
2 St. Albert 2051
3 Abraham Lincoln 1987
4 Thomas Jefferson 1966
Boys
1 St. Albert 3166
2 Lewis Central
3 Abraham Lincoln 2815
4 Thomas Jefferson 2814
Individual results
Girls
LC: Addee Murray 421; Aleesha Oden 404; Savannah Wayman 325; Haley Wilkins 268; Oasis Opheim 228; Alicia McElderry 215
SA: Lexi Namri 298; Madilyn Meyers 289; Georgi Bohnet 284; Grace Julian 263; Sophie Shefield 262; Claire Lewis 215
AL: Jennica Soar 307; Gabriella Peterson 292; McKenna Rethmeier 267; Abigail Rodriquez 231; Jasmine Portillo 228; Annalese Ramirez 142
TJ: Riley Rich 316; Trinity Meyer 278; Marrisa Byrd 262; Tali Doss 250; Chassidy Brittain 226; Faith Christensen 1888
Boys
SA: Adam Denny 490; Evan White 476; Jackson Wigginton 452; Jake Denny 354; Nate Kay 341; Quinnten Julian 302
LC: Kenny Mayberry 406; Hunter Mersick 405; Lucas McDaniel 382; Ben Lopez 347; AJ Schiltz 347; Eli Sunderman 327
AL: Eric McCoy 491; Bennett Olsen 387; Rocky Rubink 368; Carter James 354; Akil Smith 349; Taliq Smith 343
TJ: Max Schuster 472; Chandler Scott 428; Josh Chavarria 377; Alan Mace 366; Sam Shanno 311; Eli Dross 294
