St. Albert cancels additional football game
The Falcons meet with the coaches by the sideline late in the game in a game earlier this year. St. Albert will end its season on Friday at AHSTW. 

St. Albert football scheduled an additional game against Shenandoah on Friday but has since canceled that game.

The Falcons ended their season Friday night in Avoca against AHSTW.

According to a press release from St. Albert, further discussions among those in the program prompted the final decision.

According to the release, St. Albert head coach Jake Driver expressed appreciation to the Shenandoah program for being willing to play a ninth game and apologizes to anyone adversely affected by the change.

