8, 2, 4RookieCasey Schmittwent 8 for 12 with two homers and four RBIs through his first three games with the Giants. Hall of Famer Joe DiMaggio is the only other player since 1920 with at least eight hits, four RBIs and four runs scored through his first three games, according to OptaSTATS.
