For the first time in program history, Underwood will play in the state semifinal round. Now the Eagles look to make further history and try to earn their first-ever spot in the state championship game.

Standing in the way are the Cascade Cougars, who defeated Woodward-Granger 7-6.

“We know it’s going to take quite a bit,” Eagles coach Andy Vanfossan said. “From what I’ve gathered they can hit the ball one through nine batting-wise, they have a lot of power. They can do just about everything. Defensively they’re very good, very athletic. It’s going to take an A+ effort to move on.”

Finishing as the runner-up of the River Valley Conference, behind Class 2A No. 1 seed Beckman Catholic the Cougars are more than tested for big-stage games.

Their bats have played a key part in their run to this semifinal appearance as eight of their nine starting batter have an average of .301 or above. The Eagles will need another strong performance on the mound if they are to advance to the state finals.

After finishing the final two innings of the quarterfinal, junior Jack Vanfossan will take the mound against the prolific Cougar lineup.

“I was really impressed with how everyone in their line-up could hit it,” Jack Vanfossan said. “So I’m going to have to locate my pitches best I can and force some weak ground balls and fly outs and try to get some easy outs. When teams are this good, any out regardless of how you get it is great.”

Vanfossan struck out four batters in pitching the last two full innings

Like the Eagles, Cascade utilized their undefeated pitcher in the quarterfinal game. However, the Cougars still have plenty of quality pitchers to choose from, and the Eagles know they will need another solid offensive game to defeat the Cougar's deep bullpen.

“We just have to use the whole field,” freshman Garrett Luett said. “Try to have quality at-bats and put the ball in play and make their pitcher and defense work to get the outs.”

“We’re glad we were able to watch them right before our game,” junior Mason Boothby added. “They threw their ace in that game, and we saw a little bit of them. But even though we won’t play against their ace, we know everyone is going to be a good pitcher at this point. They have good bats of their own too so we’re going to have to be ready on defense as well, and I think we will be.”

Having already made history, the Eagles aren’t ready for this ride to end and want to make further history. With an opportunity for an appearance in the Class 2A championship game on the line, the Eagles have plenty of motivation.

“It would be really awesome,” Luett said. “We’ve already made school history to be able to make some more history would be really awesome, but we just have to take things one game at a time, and we got to beat Cascade first.”

“We’re going to come ready to play,” Boothby said. “We’re not going to go down easy, but it feels really good to make school history already, but we’re not ready to go away. We’re going to try and do it again. ”

“I’m not sure how to put the feeling into words,” Jack Vanfossan said. “I love playing with these guys so getting a chance to go to the championship, even playing in the semifinals feels great, but the finals would be a completely different thing.”

“It would mean everything,” Andy Vanfossan said. “A lot f people have come before us that came close, but obviously never made it this far. You don’t want to say they’re playing for all of them right now because they’re playing for themselves. It’s like anything with your program, we’re trying to get some respect for Southwest Iowa and compete and hang tough, with anyone and create expectations for our program which is what you want.”

Game time between the Eagles and Cougars is set for 4:30 on Thursday at Merchants Park in Carroll.