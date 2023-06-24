The state of Iowa added to its tally of Board of Regents-related settlement payouts June 21 by approving three more — including a $5 million agreement tied to allegations of medical negligence at the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, to be paid out over 30 years through 2053.
That settlement between the state and the parents of a now 7-year-old girl from Cedar County — who after a “prolonged and difficult” birth has “profound cerebral palsy, is unable to speak, sit or feed herself, and has limited mobility” — includes $4.25 million to be paid to the law firm, and $750,000 to the child.
That $750,000 is to be paid in monthly installments of nearly $2,000 until she’s 38 — beginning Oct. 1 and increasing annually at a 3% rate through Sept. 1, 2053.
UI Physicians — Iowa’s largest multi-specialty medical and surgical group practice — was supposed to pay a quarter of the $5 million. But because the physicians group has reached its annual cap, the state is paying the full amount from its general fund, according to the settlement approved 2-1 by the three-member State Appeal Board.
State Treasurer Roby Smith was the “no” vote. And while Department of Management Director Kraig Paulsen voted to approve — he did so with trepidation.
“I continue to have concerns with the malpractice claims and the amount of risk taxpayers are assuming without an opportunity to be part of the dialogue to their elected officials,” Paulsen said, noting Deputy Attorney General for Civil Litigation Stan Thompson “is having conversations with them.”
The appeal board also approved a half-million dollar settlement with a former UI Hospitals and Clinics medical resident who in 2018 sued UIHC, the regents, and her program director for allegedly discriminating against her for her multiple sclerosis.
Rounding out its regent settlements this month — the last month of the budget year that ends June 30 — was a $25,000 payout to a Marshall County woman who said she suffered a spinal fracture after a man fell on top of her from an upper deck in Iowa State University’s Jack Trice Stadium.
To date, including last week’s agreements, the state has paid nearly $10 million to settle lawsuits against its regent universities. That does not include the $2 million the state initially paid as part of a $4.2 million agreement to settle a discrimination lawsuit 12 former football players filed against UI Athletics and its coaches. Following widespread pushback from lawmakers and state officials, the university reimbursed the state’s general fund for that $2 million.