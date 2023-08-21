In conjunction with Minor League Baseball, the Omaha Storm Chasers announced their 2024 regular season 75-game home schedule on Monday. All game times and road opponents will be announced at a later date.

The 2024 regular season will once again consist of 75 home games and 75 road games and will span across parts of seven months with the home opener on Friday, March 29 at Werner Park against the Iowa Cubs; the first time since 2021 that the Storm Chasers will open the season at home. The last home series of the 2024 season for the Storm Chasers takes place September 10 to 15 against the Toledo Mud Hens.

Omaha’s home schedule includes matchups with eight of nine of their International League West opponents as well as one International League East opponent. The Storm Chasers will play their I-80 rivals, the Iowa Cubs, 12 times at Werner Park in 2024, opening with a three-game series at Werner Park (March 29-30), followed by a second three-game series (July 1-3) and concluding in August with a six-game series (August 6-10). Omaha will also welcome the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp for a 6-game series May 7-12 as the Miami Marlins affiliate makes its first trip to Werner Park.

The Storm Chasers will host Iowa on Easter Sunday (March 31) and Jacksonville on Mother’s Day (May 12), while also hosting Iowa on July 3 for the annual FNBO Independence Day Fireworks game. Omaha will be on the road for Memorial Day (May 27), Father’s Day (June 16), and Independence Day (July 4). The Storm Chasers are scheduled off on Labor Day (September 2).

The home schedule includes 11 separate six-game homestands and three three-game homestands: March 39-30 vs. Iowa; July 1-3 vs. Iowa and July 19-21 vs. Indianapolis. Omaha will welcome the Louisville Bats (Cincinnati Reds affiliate) and Toledo Mud Hens (Detroit Tigers affiliate) for 12 total games, a pair of six-game series each, while the Indianapolis Indians (Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate) come to town for nine games total. The Storm Chasers will host the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians affiliate), Gwinnett Stripers (Atlanta Braves affiliate), Memphis Redbirds (St. Louis Cardinals affiliate) and St. Paul Saints (Minnesota Twins affiliate) each for one six-game series.

Omaha will host one double-homestand, playing six games each against Iowa and Louisville from August 6 to 18, the only time Omaha plays more than 10 consecutive games at Werner Park.