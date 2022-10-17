Student posts video about bringing gun to school, charged with making threats

On Sunday night, Council Bluffs Police were notified of a video that was being shared by some of the students at Abraham Lincoln High School.

The video, made by a 16-year-old, referenced bringing a gun to school.

Officers were able to identify and locate the student. Further investigation revealed that the student was in possession of an airsoft gun and does not have access to "any actual firearms," according to a press release from CBPD.

Officers "quickly determined" there was "not a credible threat," the release said. The student was charged with making threats and was referred to juvenile court.

Abraham Lincoln High School Principal Bridgette Bellows sent an email message to parents about the video.

"We are sharing this with you so that you and your children will not be concerned if you learn about this video," she wrote. "We applaud the student who took action to report the video to the police. This allowed police to investigate immediately and take the necessary action.

"The safety of our students and staff members is our top priority," Bellows wrote. "We appreciate the police partnering with us to confirm there is no credible threat to our school."