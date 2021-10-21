SWI CASA workers reach out for more volunteers

Southwest Iowa CASA will hold a CASA + Appetizers session Monday for people interested in learning more about the Court Appointed Special Advocate program of the Iowa Child Advocacy Board.

CASA volunteers and staff will be available for informal conversations with the public from 5 to 7 p.m. Monday, Oct. 25 at Barley’s, 114 W. Broadway in Council Bluffs.

A CASA volunteer is appointed by a judge to be an advocate for a child who has been neglected or abused.

“We are there to see that the child’s best interest is being served,” said Anne Christensen, coordinator of Southwest Iowa CASA.

There is a big need for CASA volunteers that is only partially being met in the four counties served by Southwest Iowa CASA, Christensen said.

“In September, there were 143 children in Department of Human Services care in Cass, Mills, Montgomery and Pottawattamie Counties,” she said. “We were able to serve 49 of those across 40 cases.”

Currently, many children who go through the system do not have the benefit of a CASA volunteer to look out for them.

Southwest Iowa CASA will hold another training class for volunteers in early January, Christensen said.