The future of the Rodeo Saloon is up in the air after owner Frank Hoover and his wife Cindy pleaded guilty last week to state income tax evasion.
Mills County deputies were alerted early Tuesday morning that Omaha Police Department’s Able 1 helicopter was tracking a reported stolen vehic…
The Council Bluffs Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating Janet Lee North.
The family of a missing person is requesting help from the public and the Council Bluffs Police Department.
The body of missing Nicholas Erisman was recovered in Lake Manawa early Friday afternoon, according to the Council Bluffs Police Department.
