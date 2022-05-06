Tags
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
The teacher was accused of making repeated inappropriate comments to a parent about one of her students at an off-campus event. Numerous witnesses heard the comments.
The Nelson Family Foundation honored five local educators with Excellence in Teaching Awards during a ceremony Tuesday at Council Bluffs Count…
“This is for the healthy person who’s never had a heart attack or stroke,” a Nebraska cardiologist said. “We’re changing our recommendations for that person alone.”
The NCAA released a list of penalties stemming from its investigation into the Huskers' improper usage of a special teams analyst in 2020.
The board investigation led to charges that the superintendent created “conditions harmful to student learning” and, as an administrator, failed “to protect the health and safety of staff and students.”
Naomi Judd, the Kentucky-born matriarch of Grammy-winning The Judds, has died at 76. Take a look back at The Judds' musical careers.
For the second year in a row, three local entities — The 712 Initiative, Habitat for Humanity of Council Bluffs and TS Bank — have partnered o…
Class 1A No. 2 Treynor boys soccer scored two quick goals in the first 11 minutes of the game to take early control in a 4-0 a non-conference …
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.