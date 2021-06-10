Teacher, coach, administrator Johnson set to retire

Mike Johnson will be seeing about 1,000 fewer people each day from now on.
An assistant principal at Kirn Middle School, he is retiring after 44 years as an educator in the Council Bluffs Community School District. He taught for 23 years and served as an administrator for 21.
Johnson started his career in 1977 as an English and physical education teacher at Edison Junior High School. He also coached football, girls basketball, boys basketball and girls track at Edison.
“I liked sports, so I got into all those things,” he said.
When ninth grade was moved from Edison to Thomas Jefferson High School in 1985, Johnson started teaching English at TJ. He coached freshman football, freshman girls basketball and varsity girls track. His own children attended TJ while he was there, so “I got to listen to them play in the band, (watch them) play sports.”
He became dean of students at Kirn Junior High School in 1998 and was named assistant principal in 2000. In 2002, he went back to TJ as an assistant principal and continued that position until 2009. He served as assistant principal at Kirn from 2009 until he retired.
Johnson said he didn’t really prefer one age group over the other -- “kids are kids.”
“They’re fun to be around,” he said. “They’re full of energy every day.”
Johnson is a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs. He attended Franklin Elementary and graduated from Thomas Jefferson, where he participated in football and track. It was in high school that he decided he wanted to become a teacher.
“My junior year in high school, I had some teachers and coaches I really admired and thought it’d be a pretty neat thing to do,” he said.
He attended Iowa Western Community College for one year and earned a bachelor’s degree at University of Nebraska-Omaha. He later earned a master’s in secondary education and administration at Drake University.
Johnson said he found that students “want to know things, they want to learn things.” As a teacher, “you can help them achieve. You can see them as they go through the grades and get older.”
When you hear about former students graduating or getting a college degree, “you know you probably had a small part in their success. That’s an enjoyable thing when (former students) come to you in the community and talk to you.”
Johnson learned that, as a teacher or assistant principal, “you have to be a good listener. You have to be willing to take the time to listen to students, teachers and parents, even if you don’t agree with them.
“I tried to be fair,” he said. “I tried to treat the people I dealt with with respect, even if they might not agree with me.”
While some people associate assistant or vice principals with punishment, “the role of the assistant principal is more than just the person who hands out the consequences,” he said. Johnson said he would try to get to the root of a problem and ask students about their goals for the future.
“The majority of kids are good kids that want to learn things,” he said. “I think wherever you’d teach, it’d be a rewarding thing.”
One of the things that made it rewarding was the people Johnson met.
“I worked with a lot of great people over the years, met a lot of great students,” he said.
While it’s hard to know when it is the right time to retire, “it turned out to be the right time,” Johnson said. “I’ll just move on from here and start the next stage and see what happens. I’ll keep my options open.”
Johnson’s wife, Ellen, a recreational therapist, retired in December, he said. They have three adult children and eight grandchildren, with whom they plan to spend more time. Three of their grandchildren live in Omaha, two in Tekamah, Nebraska, and three in Lee’s Summit, Missouri.