Teacher, coach, administrator Johnson set to retire

Johnson is a lifelong resident of Council Bluffs. He attended Franklin Elementary and graduated from Thomas Jefferson, where he participated in football and track. It was in high school that he decided he wanted to become a teacher.

“My junior year in high school, I had some teachers and coaches I really admired and thought it’d be a pretty neat thing to do,” he said.

He attended Iowa Western Community College for one year and earned a bachelor’s degree at University of Nebraska-Omaha. He later earned a master’s in secondary education and administration at Drake University.

Johnson said he found that students “want to know things, they want to learn things.” As a teacher, “you can help them achieve. You can see them as they go through the grades and get older.”

When you hear about former students graduating or getting a college degree, “you know you probably had a small part in their success. That’s an enjoyable thing when (former students) come to you in the community and talk to you.”

Johnson learned that, as a teacher or assistant principal, “you have to be a good listener. You have to be willing to take the time to listen to students, teachers and parents, even if you don’t agree with them.