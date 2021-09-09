The departures from Afghanistan and Vietnam are not the same. But they raise the same haunting question.

To say the least, it is an eerily familiar feeling to witness our final exit from Afghanistan. At exactly one minute before midnight on Aug. 30, Army Major Gen. Christopher T. Donahue was the last man to board the last C-17 cargo plane that would lift him and the last group of troops up and away from our faraway home of the past 20 years.

Few can imagine what those last troops must have felt as they left behind Americans, at-risk Afghans and, especially, the memories of 13 fellow Marines, soldiers and Navy personnel who were killed by a terrorist bomb at the Kabul airport in the final days. The humiliation of defeat, the sense of loss, and, ultimately, the blood and treasure left behind, remind us of a not-distant past.

Baby boomers and older Americans remember too well our departure from Vietnam 46 years ago. They remember the war protests, the agonies both emotional and physical that continue to torment so many veterans of that war. My brother, a Marine who survived his 18th year in Vietnam, has attended the funerals of many of his comrades, several of whom died from Agent Orange-related cancers.