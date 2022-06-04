Thomas Jefferson paraeducator named Support Staff Member of Year

Judy McClellen, a paraeducator at Thomas Jefferson High School, has been named Support Staff Member of the Year in Council Bluffs Community School District.

“Judy sees each student’s possibilities and not their disabilities and is always encouraging her students,” the person who nominated her wrote. “Judy strives to build relationships with students and she learns the strengths of each one, as well as learning about all of their interests.”

McClellen works with students in the Extended Learning Program, who are learning life skills and workplace skills while finishing their high school credits. She goes to classes with them and helps them understand their lessons.

“You get to know what works with one kid doesn’t work with another,” she said. “I take notes with them so I know what I’m doing. I think that also helps them see if I can do it, they can do it.”

The students also have ELP classes that focus on life skills and career readiness, McClellen said.

“Last year, they made cookies for the staff,” she said.

Many are also getting work experience at an employer in the community through a VODEC program, McClellen said.

“We have several that have outside jobs,” she said.

McClellen enjoys working with youth.

“It’s a blast,” she said. “It’s fun when they latch on to something how excited they are. I feel like I can role model for the students, too. I love my job.”

McClellen is currently taking sign language classes — mainly so she can communicate better with an adult she works with, but she thinks it will help her communicate with some of the students, too.

“There are a lot of kids who understand sign language,” she said. “You can use that, too, to help them.”

McClellen volunteers with the Helping Hive, which operates a food pantry for TJ students and also gives away clothes. The Hive offered goods for pickup Tuesday in the school parking lot, as it will on the last Tuesday of each month this summer.

“We just had 282 people and 71 families,” she said.

Said McClellen’s nominator, “Judy is an integral part of the Helping Hive food program at TJ and she organizes the pantry, purchases items for the pantry — all for the TJ students. She is truly here for the kids and families and makes a positive impact every day.”

McClellen grew up in Maxwell, Nebraska, where there were 14 in her graduating class. She earned an associate degree in general studies at what is now North Platte (Nebraska) Community College and worked with adults with developmental disabilities for 24 years in North Platte.

Six years ago, her sister, Lou McClellen, who teaches math at Thomas Jefferson, suggested she apply with the school district, so she did. Her brother, a retired Air Force officer, also lives in the area, so she was interested in moving here.

“And I like Omaha,” she said.

McClellen started working at TJ five years ago and still works with adults part time at Hands of the Heartland in Bellevue, Nebraska.

“It was a phenomenal career in North Platte,” she said. “It was a good experience. It kind of helped me transition to working with students.”

