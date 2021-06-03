Thomas Jefferson swept by Sioux City Heelan

Thomas Jefferson softball ran up against a talent Sioux City Heelan team losing both halves of a doubled header on Thursday on the road.

The Yellow Jackets lost 10-0 and 15-1.

"We made too many mental errors on the field tonight," head coach Amy Anderson said. "Out bats improved from game one to game two. We have to just keep our confidence up. Keep trusting the process and keep getting better with each inning we play."

In the first game, Heelan scored three in the first, five in the second and two in the third.

Shaeley Bose, Madeline Tierney and Lilly Thompson all recorded hits.

In game two, Heelan scored 12 in the first and three in the second. T.J. scored one in the second.

Tierney, Carley Steinspring, Mallory Hoogestraat and Eric Exley all recorded hits.

Steinspring's hit was of the double variety and Hoogestraat finished with an RBI.

T.J. was also in action on Wednesday against AHSTW.

AHSTW softball overcame a two-run deficit in the seventh inning of Thursday's road game at Thomas Jefferson, scoring five runs in the seventh to win 9-6.