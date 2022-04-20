Three Council Bluffs high schools to present spring plays this weekend

Theater buffs will have a heyday this weekend as Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson and Abraham Lincoln High Schools all present their spring plays.

Lewis Central High School will present its production of “Shrek the Musical,” Thomas Jefferson High School will perform “Twelve Angry Jurors” and Abraham Lincoln High School will stage “Fools,” by Neil Simon. While “Shrek” and “Fools” might be termed comedic fantasies, “Twelve Angry Jurors” is a serious drama.

If you know someone who is an ogre sometimes -- or if you are -- you may want to check out Lewis Central’s production of “Shrek the Musical.” The production features the lovable characters from the original movie with book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire and music by Jeanine Tesori.

The play will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. Sunday at the Lewis Central Middle School Auditorium.

The show will feature more than 60 high school and middle school students and a live pit orchestra and will be the last high school musical presented in the middle school auditorium, according to a press release from Lewis Central High School.

Shrek sets off on a quest to regain his swamp and ends up being sent on a mission to rescue Princess Fiona from a dragon-guarded castle by the diminutive Lord Farquaad, the press release stated. With the help of a talking donkey, Shrek rescues Fiona, and they both discover things they never knew.

After middle school students participated in the high school’s successful production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid,” middle-schoolers were again welcomed into the cast for “Shrek.” The musical is based on the Dreamworks movie and made its Broadway debut in 2008 and is licensed through Music Theatre International.

The Lewis Central production stars Tanner Dales as Shrek, Makenna Carpenter as Fiona, Eleanor Cooper-Ohm as Donkey, Jaxon Roberts as Farquaad and the trio of Gabriella Norman, Maddy Nuzum and Jaidyn Orozco as Dragon and the Blind Mice.

The conceptual team includes Alan Strait as director, Kevin Palu as assistant director, Sam Schroeder as vocal director, Dan Tucker as music director and Maddi Sieck as costume and prop designer. The majority of the costumes and props have been constructed from scratch over the past couple of months.

Tickets are available at showtix4u.com and at the door, ranging in price from $6 to $10 in advance and $10 to $12 at the door.

“Twelve Angry Jurors,” Thomas Jefferson’s play, will be presented at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and at 2 p.m. on Sunday. The plot focuses on a jury trying to decide whether a man is guilty of murder. Although the vast majority of the jurors believe he is, they must convince the lone holdout in order to reach a unanimous verdict.

Working on the production has been educational, according to Gracie Clark, cast member and marketing director for the production.

“We learned that it isn’t always an easy case to decide,” she said. “We learned that people have different opinions and different beliefs behind them.

“I know that I have learned personally about how a jury runs better,” Clark said. “I didn’t know before this that each person in the jury can play a different role. I didn’t know what a foreman was before this show, and now I am playing the foreman.”

Besides Clark, jurors include Kandice Myers, Gabe Russell, Claire Christensen, T Morrison, Cecilia Watts, Alex Fender, Mia Richardson, Claudia Tucker, Rylee Sharp, Salem George and Kinney. The judge is played by the Honorable Caleb Doss.

The director of the production is Alexander Bales, she said.

Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults.

Abraham Lincoln’s play, “Fools,” a Neil Simon play from 1981, will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

The story revolves around a schoolteacher named Leon Tolchinsky (Nathan Sheehan), who arrives in the village of Kulyenchikov in Eastern Europe in order to educate the daughter of Dr. Zubritsky (Chrys Smith) and Lenya Zubritsky (Lydia Cooper). He promptly falls in love with the beautiful Sophia Zubritsky (Camille Anderson).

However, he finds out that Kulyenchikov is under a curse. The town has been cursed with stupidity for centuries. In addition, the curse makes it impossible for Sophia and the other villagers to leave the town or grasp the concept of love.

The only way to break the curse is for Leon to either educate Sophia or for her to marry another man, Count Gregor Yousekevitch (Kadance Burhenne). Unfortunately, Leon only has 24 hours before he also falls victim to the curse.

There are about 30 students involved in the production, according to director Steve Mandelko.

Tickets are $5 for students and $7 for adults.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.