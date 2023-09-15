Tri-Center 3 Audubon 1 (25-19, 23-25, 25-17, 25-17)

The Trojans beat the Wheelers on the road and improved to 3-0 in conference play. Cassidy Cunningham led TC with 13 kills and 16 digs, while Harlie Leaders pitched in 10 kills and three blocks in the win. Meya Wingert notably led the Trojans with three aces.

Tri-Center will look to build on its three-game win streak and 9-6 record at the West Harrison Tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m.

St. Albert 3 Shenandoah 1 (19-25, 25-20, 25-15, 25-16)

Class 1A No. 12 St. Albert ended a three-game skid with a big win at home over the Fillies. The win lifts the Saintes back to .500 on the season as they now sit at 6-6 as they prepare for the Red Oak tournament this Saturday at 8 a.m.

Underwood 3 IKM-Manning 0 (25-15, 25-15, 25-20)

The Eagles picked up their first Western Iowa Conference win of the season in sweeping fashion at home. Ruby Patomson led the Eagles with 11 kills, while Hailey Ambrose and Carly Nelson each added six kills in the win. Nelson also led the team with four aces and 14 digs.

The Eagles improve to 4-13 and will head to the Red Oak Tournament on Saturday at 8 a.m.

Treynor 3 Logan-Magnolia 0 (25-10, 25-7, 25-22)

Class 2A No. 6 Treyn made short work of the Panthers in Logan to keep their undefeated record intact at 12-0. The Cardinals will look to keep things rolling on Tuesday when they host IKM-Manning at 7:30 p.m.

Riverside 3 AHSTW 0 (25-15, 25-8, 25-19)

The Bulldogs won their fifth straight game as Bentley Rone led Riverside with 11 kills and three aces. Elly Henderson added another eight kills with two aces, and Sophia Taylor had seven kills to go with her two blocks.

The Bulldogs, standing at 13-5 will play again on Tuesday at Logan-Magnolia at 7:30 p.m. AHSTW falls to 5-11 and will play at the Griswold Tiger Tournament on Saturday at 9 a.m.

Heartland Christian 2 Whiting 0 (25-20, 25-18)

The Eagles topped the Warriors for the second time this season as Emma Brown, led the offense with six kills and three blocks while Jules Thomas had five kills and two aces. Notably, Kayci Brennan had six aces in the win to go with eight assists.

Hamburg 2 Heartland Christian 0 (27-25, 25-20)

The Eagles had a five-game win streak snapped by the Wildcats after two close sets. Emma Brown led with four kills and two aces. The Eagles, standing at 5-6, will play again on Friday at 6 p.m.