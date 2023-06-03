My name is Tillie, and I'm part Beagle and believed to be part Boxer. Does that mean that I'm a... View on PetFinder
Tillie
Related to this story
Most Popular
The groundbreaking excavation, which resulted in the discovery of about 26 3,000-year-old remains, has mostly been forgotten and may now be lo…
Come on in! The water’s fine!
Davenport native Frank Fritz and lifelong friend and reality-show co-star Mike Wolfe have reunited after nearly three years without seeing one…
No one was injured when 11 Union Pacific Railcars derailed Saturday in Council Bluffs.
A 26-year-old employee of a Council Bluffs business sustained non-life-threatening injuries Monday when a pickup truck crashed into the store.