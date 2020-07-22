Man dies after becoming trapped in grain bin in NW Iowa
LE MARS (AP) — A man died Tuesday morning after becoming trapped in a grain bin in northwest Iowa.

The Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and other first-responders were called to a grain bin about five miles east of Le Mars. They were told a 65-year-old man had been loosening stuck corn when he became trapped.

Even though there were safety measures in place, he sank into the corn when the crust broke, the sheriff’s office said. He had died by the time his body was recovered about an hour after rescuers arrived.

His name wasn’t immediately released.

