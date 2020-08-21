Lewis Central grad and TCU quarterback Max Duggan sidelined with undisclosed health condition

Former Council Bluffs Lewis Central standout Max Duggan has been sidelined indefinitely during TCU's fall camp due to an undisclosed health condition.
Horned Frogs coach Gary Patterson told local reporters on Thursday during a conference call that Duggan, a sophomore QB, has had the condition his entire life but it was only recently discovered.
“Because of all the things we had in place, Max has a condition that he’s had his whole life and we caught it,” Patterson told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. “Right now he’s in a good place and hopefully he’ll be getting back some time during the season.
“Right now we’ll be going forward with the rest of the quarterbacks. It’s a thing he was born with and I’m just glad we found it; I can say that.”
Duggan played in all 12 games as a true freshman last season, starting the final 10. He completed 53 percent of his passes for 2,077 yards with 15 touchdowns and 10 interceptions, while adding 555 rushing yards and six scores.