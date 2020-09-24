Crater Copernicus highlights lunar surface

With Wednesday night’s moon shining at first quarter phase, the next two or three nights are what I believe are the best time for some casual lunar observing.

The contrasting darkness and sunlit portions of the lunar surface offers the best views of the craters and “seas” that are now visible to us.

We view the moon from a distance that averages about 242,000 miles and although telescopes naturally will provide larger images I honestly believe that binoculars will be best.

At every phase of the moon, with the exception of new and full, observers can see the dividing line that separates the lighted portion from the darker. This dividing line is called the “terminator.”

As the night progresses, the terminator creeps ever so slowly across the lunar surface revealing a changing pattern of dark shadows and bright sunlit surface features. Using binoculars or a telescope, it is not difficult at all to observe these changes.

I particularly like looking at the moon during or shortly after the first quarter phase because there is so much contrast to be seen and the hundreds of craters stand out in stark relief.