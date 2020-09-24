Crater Copernicus highlights lunar surface

With Wednesday night’s moon shining at first quarter phase, the next two or three nights are what I believe are the best time for some casual lunar observing.
The contrasting darkness and sunlit portions of the lunar surface offers the best views of the craters and “seas” that are now visible to us.
We view the moon from a distance that averages about 242,000 miles and although telescopes naturally will provide larger images I honestly believe that binoculars will be best.
At every phase of the moon, with the exception of new and full, observers can see the dividing line that separates the lighted portion from the darker. This dividing line is called the “terminator.”
As the night progresses, the terminator creeps ever so slowly across the lunar surface revealing a changing pattern of dark shadows and bright sunlit surface features. Using binoculars or a telescope, it is not difficult at all to observe these changes.
I particularly like looking at the moon during or shortly after the first quarter phase because there is so much contrast to be seen and the hundreds of craters stand out in stark relief.
If you observe the moon over a week’s time, you may notice a particular crater that appears to be a deep, dark hole on the lunar surface. As the moon becomes more illuminated by sunlight, that crater becomes less and less noticeable. At the moon’s full phase, the crater may disappear entirely.
When observing the moon with just the naked eye it isn’t difficult at all to see the large number of dark areas that astronomers refer to as mare (mar-AY) which means “sea.”
Before the telescope was first used in 1604, observers regarded the large plains on the surface of the moon as seas, and they were given names that have come down through the ages.
One of my favorite lunar features is a 58-mile wide deep crater named Copernicus. This crater is located in the “sea” called Sinus Aestuum (Seething Bay) and at this phase the low sun angle casts long shadows that accentuate the crater’s peaks and depressions.
As you observe the moon, Copernicus will be just to the right of the terminator and almost in the middle of the lunar girth.
In addition to the peaks and depressions associated with Copernicus, see if you can see the large number jagged black “teeth” projected onto the sandpaper-like floor of the crater.
A textured apron that surrounds Copernicus is the result of ejecta that splattered outward in the aftermath of the crater-forming impact of some object millions of years ago.
When the moon reaches its full phase the rough terrain and texture differences associated with Copernicus will completely disappear but will be replaced with a land of light-colored rays and darker areas showing through from underneath.
In regards to the full moons, the next one occurs one week from today on Oct. 1 and there will be second full moon, a “Blue Moon,” to look forward to on Oct. 31.
Folklore named each of the 12 full moons in a year according to its time of year. The occasional 13th fullmoon that came too early for its season was called a “blue moon,” so the rest of the moons that year retained their customary seasonal names.
The full moon on Oct. 1 will be the “Harvest Moon” and the full moon occurring on Oct. 31 will be the “Hunter’s Moon” as well as a Blue Moon. Schedule-wise, there is one unusual aspect of the “Hunter’s Moon” — it will occur on Halloween night and should shed a good deal of light on the trick-or-treaters scurrying about.
